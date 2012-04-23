* European economic and political risks hit shares
* Euro pulls away from two-week high, set to remain weak
* U.S. stocks drop, with Wal-Mart sinking
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 23 Global stocks and the euro
slumped on Monday as disappointing euro zone private sector data
and a Dutch budget crisis unnerved investors who scooped up
perceived safe haven assets such as the dollar and U.S.
Treasuries.
With Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte tendering his cabinet's
resignation in an impasse over budget cuts and dismal PMI
figures from the euro zone, economists worried that the region's
economy will stay in recession until the second half of the
year.
The April PMI reports for the euro zone, Germany and France,
which are a guide to future activity, pointed to a much faster
rate of economic contraction across the debt-laden region than
had been expected.
U.S. stocks fell sharply soon after the opening, with the
Dow Jones industrial average, the Standard & Poor's 500
Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index all dropping
more than 1 percent.
"Europe is driving the boat right now, and there's no reason
to think that investor anxiety will dissipate any time soon,"
said Joe Cogan, vice president of international equities at
Topeka Capital Markets in New York. "In addition, the market has
been due for a pullback, and I think we could see another 2 to 3
percent of downside before investors come back in the market."
Wal-Mart Stores Inc sank more than 4 percent after
the New York Times reported officials at the retailer stymied an
internal investigation into allegations of extensive bribery at
its Mexican subsidiary.
European stocks fell, as well, with the FTSE Eurofirst
index of top European shares off 2.48 percent, after
having posted its best week in a month. The euro fell against
both the dollar and the yen, dropping 0.85 percent to $1.3109
and 1.28 percent to 106.38 yen.
"Our base-case scenario is still for a gradual return to
modestly positive growth in the second half of this year but
with the lingering debt crisis and the ongoing drag from fiscal
policy the risks are clearly skewed to a more protracted
recession," said Martin van Vliet of ING, speaking of the euro
zone.
Dutch and peripheral euro zone bonds sold off, driving
Spanish yields back above 6 percent and taking the spread of
Dutch bonds over German benchmarks to its highest
in three years.
Adding to the uncertainty, anti-immigration crusader Marine
Le Pen surged to a third-place finish in the first round of the
French presidential elections, stealing the show from front
runners Socialist Francois Hollande and incumbent Nicolas
Sarkozy.
"It's beginning to look like the perfect storm," said
Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG.
"If there is a Dutch election coming up soon it just adds to
the whole cocktail of worries for the market."
Voters in Greece also go to the polls on May 6, where the
only two major parties that back the EU/IMF bailout plan are
just ahead according to the latest polling.
April's PMI for the euro zone's dominant service sector fell
to 47.9 from 49.2 in March, a five-month low and below forecasts
in a Reuters poll of more than 40 economists which projected a
rise to 49.3.
But the impact of the data was increased by a separate PMI
for Germany which showed Europe's largest economy had seen its
export-oriented manufacturing sector shrink at the fastest pace
in nearly three years in April.
"They're all telling us that the (euro zone) economy has
lost a lot of momentum. It's not even true now to say this is a
problem of the periphery because the core economies would appear
to be suffering too," said Peter Dixon, global equities
economist at Commerzbank.
The news sent safe-haven German government bond yields
to record lows. The benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury note was up 15/32 in price, with the yield
at 1.92 percent.
The worries in Europe also pressured oil prices, with U.S.
crude futures extending losses to more than $2 on Monday,
falling below the 100-day moving average of $102.02 a barrel.
Gold prices eased to $1,628.56 an ounce, extending
the more than 2 percent losses it has posted so far this month.
Gold watchers are expected to turn their attention to the
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting from Tuesday, at which
the potential for more monetary easing is set to be addressed.