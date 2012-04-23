* European economic and political risks hit global shares * Euro falls from two-week high, set to remain weak * Wal-Mart sinks on report bribery investigation stymied By Luciana Lopez NEW YORK, April 23 Global equities and the euro sank on Monday as political uncertainties in Europe raised fears the euro zone debt crisis could spread to countries that had been thought to be safe and European economic data rattled nerves. Shares of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, and its Mexican subsidiary Walmex slumped on a report of bribery allegations. The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, tendered his government's resignation on Monday, creating a political vacuum in a country that strongly backed a European Union fiscal treaty and lectured Greece on getting its finances in order. The Netherlands is traditionally one of the euro zone's most stable members, and the political turmoil added to uncertainties in financial markets already worried that the Socialist front-runner in French elections has pledged to renegotiate the agreement to ensure fiscal stability if he wins the presidency next month. Also on Monday data showed a slump in the euro zone's private sector in April, dampening hopes the region will emerge from recession soon. U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on the euro zone anxiety, with the Nasdaq Composite Index sliding to a more than six-week low. "Clearly there is political uncertainty, but what always magnifies or amplifies political uncertainty is when there is growth uncertainty as well," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset allocation at ING in New York. "It's the worst of both worlds today." Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc sank 4.9 percent after The New York Times reported company officials stymied an internal investigation into allegations of extensive bribery at its Mexican subsidiary, Walmart de Mexico, known as Walmex. The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 144.06 points, or 1.11 percent, to 12,885.20. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 15.58 points, or 1.13 percent, to 1,362.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 43.15 points, or 1.44 percent, to 2,957.30. In Mexico, shares of Walmex slid almost 12 percent. European shares fell to a three-month low. The FTSEurofirst index of top European shares closed down 2.32 percent at 1,021.76 points. Euro zone banks, which own the bulk of the region's debt, sank nearly 4 percent to levels last seen in late November, before the European Central Bank's first offering of ultra-cheap three-year loans. "Euro zone economic momentum is weakening, and it is going to be more difficult for governments to reach fiscal targets in a weak growth environment," Emmanuel Cau, a strategist at JPMorgan, said. The euro fell against both the dollar and the yen, dropping 0.72 percent against the euro to $1.3126 and 1.19 percent against the yen to 106.48 yen. "The failure of Dutch austerity talks suggest that early elections are likely and bring into question the AAA status of the country - one of the last few remaining in the euro zone," said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist at Forex.com. Dutch and peripheral euro zone bonds sold off, driving Spanish yields back above 6 percent and taking the spread of Dutch bonds over German benchmarks to the highest level in three years. In France, polls showed Nicolas Sarkozy, the center-right leader, on course to become the first French president to lose a bid for re-election in more than 30 years, trailing Socialist challenger Francois Hollande ahead of a May 6 run-off. "It's beginning to look like the perfect storm," said Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG. "If there is a Dutch election coming up soon it just adds to the whole cocktail of worries for the market." Voters in Greece also go to the polls on May 6, and the only two major parties that back the EU/IMF bailout plan are just ahead according to the latest polling. Safe-haven German government bond yields hit record lows. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 10/32, with the yield at 1.9244 percent. The worries in Europe also pressured oil prices, with U.S. crude futures dropping 1.66 percent to $102.15 per barrel. Gold prices eased to $1630.89 an ounce, extending the more than 2 percent losses it has posted so far this month. Gold watchers are expected to turn their attention to the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting from Tuesday, at which the potential for more monetary easing is set to be addressed.