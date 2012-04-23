* European economic and political risks hit global shares
* Euro falls from two-week high, set to remain weak
* Wal-Mart sinks on report bribery investigation stymied
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 23 Global equities and the euro
sank on Monday as political uncertainties in Europe raised fears
the euro zone debt crisis could spread to countries that had
been thought to be safe and European economic data rattled
nerves.
Shares of Wal-Mart, the world's largest retailer, and its
Mexican subsidiary Walmex slumped on a report of bribery
allegations.
The prime minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, tendered
his government's resignation on Monday, creating a political
vacuum in a country that strongly backed a European Union fiscal
treaty and lectured Greece on getting its finances in order.
The Netherlands is traditionally one of the euro zone's most
stable members, and the political turmoil added to uncertainties
in financial markets already worried that the Socialist
front-runner in French elections has pledged to renegotiate the
agreement to ensure fiscal stability if he wins the presidency
next month.
Also on Monday data showed a slump in the euro zone's
private sector in April, dampening hopes the region will emerge
from recession soon.
U.S. stocks fell more than 1 percent on the euro zone
anxiety, with the Nasdaq Composite Index sliding to a
more than six-week low.
"Clearly there is political uncertainty, but what always
magnifies or amplifies political uncertainty is when there is
growth uncertainty as well," said Paul Zemsky, head of asset
allocation at ING in New York. "It's the worst of both worlds
today."
Shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc sank 4.9 percent after
The New York Times reported company officials stymied an
internal investigation into allegations of extensive bribery at
its Mexican subsidiary, Walmart de Mexico, known as
Walmex.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 144.06
points, or 1.11 percent, to 12,885.20. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index dropped 15.58 points, or 1.13 percent, to 1,362.95.
The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 43.15 points, or 1.44
percent, to 2,957.30.
In Mexico, shares of Walmex slid almost 12 percent.
European shares fell to a three-month low. The FTSEurofirst
index of top European shares closed down 2.32 percent
at 1,021.76 points.
Euro zone banks, which own the bulk of the region's
debt, sank nearly 4 percent to levels last seen in late
November, before the European Central Bank's first offering of
ultra-cheap three-year loans.
"Euro zone economic momentum is weakening, and it is going
to be more difficult for governments to reach fiscal targets in
a weak growth environment," Emmanuel Cau, a strategist at
JPMorgan, said.
The euro fell against both the dollar and the yen, dropping
0.72 percent against the euro to $1.3126 and 1.19 percent
against the yen to 106.48 yen.
"The failure of Dutch austerity talks suggest that early
elections are likely and bring into question the AAA status of
the country - one of the last few remaining in the euro zone,"
said Eric Viloria, senior currency strategist at Forex.com.
Dutch and peripheral euro zone bonds sold off, driving
Spanish yields back above 6 percent and taking the spread of
Dutch bonds over German benchmarks to the highest
level in three years.
In France, polls showed Nicolas Sarkozy, the center-right
leader, on course to become the first French president to lose a
bid for re-election in more than 30 years, trailing Socialist
challenger Francois Hollande ahead of a May 6 run-off.
"It's beginning to look like the perfect storm," said
Stewart Richardson, chief investment officer at RMG. "If there
is a Dutch election coming up soon it just adds to the whole
cocktail of worries for the market."
Voters in Greece also go to the polls on May 6, and the only
two major parties that back the EU/IMF bailout plan are just
ahead according to the latest polling.
Safe-haven German government bond yields hit
record lows. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
10/32, with the yield at 1.9244 percent.
The worries in Europe also pressured oil prices, with U.S.
crude futures dropping 1.66 percent to $102.15 per
barrel.
Gold prices eased to $1630.89 an ounce, extending the
more than 2 percent losses it has posted so far this month.
Gold watchers are expected to turn their attention to the
Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting from Tuesday, at which
the potential for more monetary easing is set to be addressed.