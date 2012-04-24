* Global equities stage modest recovery, euro recovers
* Hints of stabilizing U.S. housing markets boost sentiment
* Debt prices fall but safe-haven assets still in demand
* Spanish, Dutch, Italian debt auctions go smoothly
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 24 Strong corporate earnings
drove global equities higher o n T uesday, while the euro rose
after solid demand at European government debt sales eased
concerns about the euro zone's growing economic slump.
Yields fell on Dutch, and Spanish and Italian debt as sales
were well-received, calming markets a day after the Dutch
government collapsed in a crisis over budget cuts.
Data on the U.S. housing market also boosted optimism about
the U.S. economic recovery and helped stoke risk appetite.
Big U.S. manufacturers continued a wave of strong earnings
growth, with United Technologies Corp, 3M Co,
Illinois Tool Works and Parker-Hannifin Corp
posting results that topped Wall Street forecasts.
Recovering U.S. demand helped the four companies offset the
weak European economy and slowing growth in China, which until
recently had been a reliable source of rapid growth for big
American companies.
AT&T Inc also beat forecasts, and its stock advanced
4.0 percent. With 153 components of the S&P 500 Index having
reported their results, more than three-fourths topped
expectations, according to Thomson Reuters data.
"These results serve as a reminder that while near-term
volatility is all but certain, the strength of corporate America
remains intact, and valuations remain attractive," said Mark
Martiak, senior wealth strategist at Premier/First Allied
Securities in New York.
Stocks rose on Wall Street.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 74.77 points,
or 0.58 percent, at 13,001.94. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 4.25 points, or 0.31 percent, at 1,371.19. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.92 points, or 0.50
percent, at 2,955.53.
In Europe, shares rebounded as companies posted bullish
updates, such as French tire maker Michelin, which
rose 6.1 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European companies closed up 1.1 percent to 1,032.50, a day
after hitting a three-month low.
Bill Dinning, head of strategy at Kames Capital, said there
did not seem to be any doubt that companies are in robust
health. "That's reflected in strong earnings, in high levels of
margins and in very strong balance sheets," he said.
Global shares as measured by the MSCI world equity index
rose 0.4 percent to 322.64.
The euro rallied against the dollar after two U.S. housing
reports eased worries about the U.S. economic recovery while
stoking risk tolerance at the start of a two-day meeting of
Federal Reserve policymakers.
"We're really seeing the euro gain a footing," said David
Song, currency analyst at DailyFX. "Market participants are
taking on more risk on the positive housing data."
U.S. single-family home prices rose in February for the
first time in 10 months, according to the closely watched
S&P/Case-Shiller report.
A composite index of prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas
gained 0.2 percent in February on a seasonally adjusted basis,
Case Shiller said, matching economists'
forecasts.
A separate Commerce Department report showed new
single-family home sales sagged in March to their lowest level
in four months, but sales in the prior three months were revised
higher than initially reported.
The euro, which had its worst day in a week on
Monday, gained about 0.3 percent to $1.3189.
The U.S. dollar was down against a basket of major
trading-partner currencies, with the dollar index down
0.25 percent at 79.218.
U.S. Treasury debt prices dipped on easing political
concerns regarding France and the Netherlands, while investors
waited for U.S. debt sales and results from the Fed meeting.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 5/32 in price to yield to 1.96 percent.
The sudden collapse of the Dutch government as it tried to
cut its budget, a rise in the vote for populist parties in the
French election and business outlook data indicating Europe's
recession has months to run have shifted sentiment this week.
"Institutional investors are finding it quite difficult
making a decision on where to invest in Europe right now," said
Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.
A widely watched auction of fresh debt by the Dutch
government went off smoothly even though ratings agency Moody's
warned the country's AAA rating could be at risk if the there
was any weakening in the commitment to fiscal discipline from
the political turmoil there.
Spanish and Italian bond auctions were well covered, but
their borrowing costs rose again, showing political uncertainty
was still uppermost in investors' minds.
Brent crude was a little weaker, below $119, as lingering
concerns over the euro zone economy overshadowed the latest
production problems at the UK's largest oilfield.
Brent crude futures dipped 53 cents to $118.18 a
barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 40 cents to $103.51.