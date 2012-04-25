* Wall Street rises, spurred by Apple's strong results
* Euro hits 3-week high of $1.3237 as debt fears ease
* U.S. Fed meeting awaited for hints on future policy action
By Herbert Lash and Richard Hubbard
NEW YORK/LONDON, April 25 The euro hit a
three-week high and global shares jumped on Wednesday, lifted by
better-than-expected earnings from tech heavyweight Apple Inc,
and signs of improved sentiment in the troubled debt markets of
the euro zone.
The dollar eased to three-week lows against a range of
currencies before a key statement on U.S. monetary policy
later in the day by the Federal Reserve.
Markets expect the U.S. central bank to restate its
intention to keep benchmark interest rates near zero throughout
2014 and possibly hint at more easing at its latest meeting.
U.S. equity markets opened higher, with the Nasdaq climbing
more than 2.0 percent and the broad S&P 500 index gaining more
than 1 percent.
Apple rose 10.1 percent to $617.12 after reporting
quarterly profit that almost doubled on strong iPhone sales.
Apple's forecast-beating results removed a weeks-old market
overhang and lifted optimism in a corporate earnings season that
is already far outstripping expectations.
"It has been a long time since I've seen one earnings report
be so meaningful for the market," said Rick Meckler, president
of hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New
Jersey, of Apple's earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.07 points,
or 0.69 percent, at 13,091.63. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 16.72 points, or 1.22 percent, at 1,388.69. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 61.61 points, or 2.08
percent, at 3,023.21.
MSCI's world equity index was up 1.1 percent
at 326.68.
Weaker economic data failed to halt gains in the FTSE
Eurofirst index of top European shares, which rose 1.2
percent to 1044.81.
New data showing Britain's $2.4 trillion economy had slipped
back into recession served as a reminder of the wider impact of
the euro zone crisis.
The euro was up 0.15 percent at $1.3214, while the
U.S. dollar was down against a basket of major trading-partner
currencies. The dollar index down 0.2 percent at 79.065.
U.S. Treasuries debt prices fell as investors reduced their
bond exposure ahead of a $35 billion auction of new five-year
supply and to hedge against any surprises from the Fed.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 7/32 in price to yield 2.0 percent.
Brent crude oil wavered on news that Iran may halt its
nuclear program expansion in order to avert EU sanctions,
eroding some of the risk premium.
Brent was down 7 cents to $118.09 a barrel. U.S.
light sweet crude oil rose 29 cents to $103.84 per
barrel.