* Global stocks surge, spurred by Apple's strong results
* Euro hits 3-week high as debt fears ease, then pares gains
* U.S. Fed meeting awaited for hints on future policy action
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, April 25 Global shares jumped on
W ednesday, lifted by better-than-expected earnings from tech
heavyweight Apple Inc and signs of improved sentiment in
troubled euro zone debt markets.
Bonds fell slightly and the euro was flat against the dollar
as investors positioned ahead of a policy statement from the
U.S. Federal Reserve.
Markets expect the U.S. central bank to restate its
intention to keep benchmark interest rates near zero throughout
2014 and possibly hint at more easing.
U.S. equity markets rose, with the Nasdaq climbing around
2.0 percent and the broad S&P 500 index gaining about 1 percent.
Apple rose 9 percent to $611.25 after it reported
after markets closed on Monday quarterly profit that almost
doubled from a year earlier on strong iPhone sales. The surge
increased its market cap by about $50 billion.
Apple's forecast-beating results removed a weeks-old market
overhang and lifted optimism in a corporate earnings season that
is already far outstripping expectations. About 75 percent of
the 200 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported results so
far have beat expectations, a rate that is above the norm.
"It has been a long time since I've seen one earnings report
be so meaningful for the market," Rick Meckler, president of
hedge fund LibertyView Capital Management in Jersey City, New
Jersey, said of Apple's earnings.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 68.31 points,
or 0.53 percent, at 13,069.87. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 13.78 points, or 1.00 percent, at 1,385.75. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 57.27 points, or 1.93
percent, at 3,018.87.
Investors shrugged off a Commerce Department report that
showed durable goods orders for March fell 4.2 percent, the
biggest decline in three years and the latest of recent signs of
softness in U.S. economic data.
"This adds to the evidence that momentum in the economy sort
of fell flat in March," said Ellen Zentner, senior U.S.
economist at Nomura Securities in New York.
However, non-defense capital goods shipments excluding
aircraft, used to calculate gross domestic product, was much
stronger than expected in March, Zentner said.
The 2.6 percent increase is "likely to lift estimates,
believe it or not, for first-quarter GDP," she said. "But...
this report implies a fairly weak outlook for business
investment."
MSCI's world equity index rose 0.8 percent
to 325.72.
Weaker economic data also failed to halt gains in the FTSE
Eurofirst index of top European shares, which
provisionally closed up 1 percent at 1,043.21.
New data showing Britain's $2.4 trillion economy had slipped
back into recession served as a reminder of the wider impact of
the euro zone crisis.
The euro pared its early gains and was unchanged at
$1.3194. The U.S. dollar traded near break-even against a basket
of major trading-partner currencies, with the dollar index
off a bit at 79.183.
U.S. Treasury debt prices fell as investors reduced their
bond exposure ahead of a $35 billion auction of new five-year
supply and to hedge against any surprises from the Fed.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 3/32 in price to yield 1.9823 percent.
Brent crude oil wavered on news that Iran may halt its
nuclear program expansion in order to avert EU sanctions,
eroding some of the risk premium.
Brent was down 12 cents to $118.04 a barrel. U.S.
light sweet crude oil was off 14 cents to $103.41 per
barrel.