* Euro zone sentiment weaker than expected
* Dollar slips to one-week low versus yen
* U.S. stocks open lower as jobless data disappoint
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 26 Stocks seesawed and the euro
slipped on Thursday as investors turned to safe-haven government
debt and the dollar after U.S. jobless claims data disappointed
and weak European sentiment fueled fears around the euro zone
debt crisis.
The number of Americans lining up for jobless benefits fell
only slightly last week and a trend measure rose, the latest
sign of a weaker pace of healing in the still-struggling labor
market.
Jobless claims "came in a lot higher than expected, which
probably is raising a bit of concern again," said Phil Flynn,
senior market analyst with PFG Best in Chicago. "We'll be in the
slog for a while and obviously stocks took a little tumble on
it. This could take some momentum away."
U.S. stocks seesawed shortly after opening. The Dow Jones
industrial average gained 13.28 points, or 0.10 percent,
to 13,104.00. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped
1.15 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,389.54. The Nasdaq Composite
Index gained 5.03 points, or 0.17 percent, to 3,034.66.
The FTSEurofirst 300 dropped 0.3 percent, also
weighed down by data showing a bigger-than-expected fall in euro
zone economic sentiment in April, driven by more pessimistic
industry and services sectors.
The euro fell against the dollar and the yen. The single
currency reversed early gains to edge down 0.06 percent to
$1.3214 and lost 0.54 percent to 106.82 yen.
The dollar also fell against the Japanese currency, dropping
0.59 percent to 80.78 yen and touching a one-week low.
Safe-haven government debt also gained. The benchmark
10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 10/32, with the
yield at 1.95 percent.