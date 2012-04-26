* U.S. pending homes sales near two-year high in March
* Euro zone sentiment weaker than expected
* Disappointing U.S. jobs data limit gains
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 26 Stocks and the euro edged
higher o n T hursday, boosted by solid U.S. home sales data, but
disappointing labor market figures and simmering worries over
the euro zone kept gains in check.
Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes increased
solidly to a near two-year high in March, suggesting the spring
selling season got off to a firmer start and offering hopes of a
pick-up in housing.
U.S. stocks rose shortly after the data, with the euro
advancing against the dollar despite choppy trading early in the
New York session.
"In any case, progress on the housing market is going to be
slow and gradual," said ING's Teunis Brosens. "The pick-up in
sales over the past few months appears to be at least partly
driven by all-cash buyers."
The pending home sales data is an important clue to existing
home sales, Brosens added. "Slowly but surely, the U.S. housing
market is climbing out of the abyss."
Equities seesawed early in the session after data showed an
underlying trend for jobless figures rising, fueling fears that
the U.S. labor market could struggle for some time.
The euro also changed course several times early in the
North American session, alternately weighed down by
weaker-than-expected euro zone sentiment and boosted by the
stronger U.S. housing market.
"This choppiness and the back-and-forth have been very
characteristic of the past several weeks already," said
Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist with Wells Fargo
in New York.
U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's statement on
Wednesday that U.S. monetary policy was "more or less in the
right place" even though the central bank would not hesitate to
launch another round of bond purchases if the economy were to
weaken also lent support to riskier assets.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 39.81 points,
or 0.30 percent, at 13,130.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.39 points, or 0.03 percent, at 1,391.08. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 4.03 points, or 0.13
percent, at 3,033.66.
The FTSEurofirst 300 dipped 0.03 percent, also
rising into and out of positive territory.
The MSCI world equity index rose 0.22
percent, off a better than two-week high hit earlier in the
session.
The euro rose slightly against the dollar, up 0.08 percent
to $1.3232. But the single currency and the dollar both
fell against the yen. The euro shed 0.47 percent to 106.90 yen
and the dollar gave up 0.60 percent to 80.77 yen
.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
11/32, the yield at 1.9489 percent.
Brent crude futures extended gains to more than $1, pushing
above $120 a barrel as Wall Street equities and oil received a
boost from the housing data.
Brent June crude was up 88 cents at $120 a barrel,
having traded from $118.78 to $120.17.