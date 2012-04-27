* Spain, Italy yields nudge higher after Spanish downgrade
* Italy calms nerves by selling almost 6 bln euros of bonds
* Lower-than-expected U.S. GDP leaves Fed easing door open
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 27 Disappointing U.S. economic
growth data eroded a stock rally on Friday and boosted the euro
on expectations of more U.S. monetary easing, as Spanish and
Italian borrowing rates nudged up after a two-notch downgrade of
Spain's sovereign credit rating.
First-quarter U.S. economic growth cooled as businesses cut
back on investment and restocked shelves at a slower pace. Gross
domestic product expanded at a 2.2 percent annual rate, below
economists' expectations for a 2.5 percent pace.
The data were "certainly a bit of a mixed picture," said
Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital. "It
does open the door for the Fed to remain dovish."
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 12.07 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 13,216.69. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 0.12 points, or 0.01 percent, to 1,399.86. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 4.98 points, or 0.16
percent, to 3,055.59.
"I don't think it is terribly surprising. We had been
expecting something like this, something sub 2.5 percent
growth," said Steven Baffico, chief executive at Four Wood
Capital Partners in New York.
"There's nothing catastrophic happening, this is just slow
growth, and this underscores that the economy is on sound
footing but nothing more."
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
climbed 0.57 percent, helped by encouraging earnings figures
from Swedish machinery and tool maker Sandvik and
France's Vinci.
But investors pushed Spain's 10-year borrowing rate briefly
above 6 percent, after Standard & Poor's late on Thursday cut
Spain's credit rating to BBB plus on concern about the
government's exposure to its ailing banks.
Spanish data released Friday highlighted the extent of
economic weakness in the highly indebted country, with nearly a
quarter of the nation's workforce unemployed and retail sales
falling for the 21st consecutive month.
Yields on the 10-year bond slipped backed
later to around 5.918 percent. Italian yields were also slightly
higher, but nerves eased as it sold 5.95 billion euros of new
bonds without incident, even though at higher rates.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 1/32, with the yield at 1.9488 percent.
The euro edged higher, lifted by the possibility the U.S.
Federal Reserve could launch another round of quantitative
easing, which would be dollar negative.
The euro has been rangebound recently, trading largely
within $1.3 to $1.34 for much of the year.
The single currency rose 0.34 percent to $1.3253
against the greenback, which also lost 0.68 percent to 80.46 yen
.
While the Bank of Japan increased bond buying and made other
changes to its purchase program, the measures were seen as
incremental rather than significant steps to try to dig the
Japanese economy out of the doldrums.
Oil dropped on the Spanish downgrade but pared losses on
revived hopes of further liquidity injections from the Fed.
Brent crude, widely used as a global oil benchmark,
fell 0.2 percent to $119.68 per barrel. U.S. crude oil
dropped 0.18 percent to $104.36 a barrel.