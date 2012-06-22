* Oil bounces after hitting 18-month lows, U.S. stocks open higher

* European stocks down after German Ifo data

* Dollar hits one-week high vs basket, 5-wk high vs yen

By Caroline Valetkevitch

NEW YORK, June 22 Oil bounced from 18-month lows o n F riday as investors' focus shifted to a possible resolution to Europe's debt crisis rather than on weak data, while U.S. stocks rebounded from their second-worst decline of the year.

The euro firmed against the U.S. dollar after the European Central Bank said it would accept a wider range of collateral, including assets of lower quality, as it seeks to ease strains on the region's banking sector.

Though higher on the day, Brent crude oil was still headed for its worst weekly drop in a year, having fallen more than 8 percent this week.

"It has been a long fall, driven by global economic slowdown and oil fundamentals such as weaker demand from China," said Tony Machacek, oil futures broker at Jefferies Bache.

"Technical indicators show the market is a little bit oversold, so there could be some short-covering around."

Brent crude was last up $1.66 at $90.89 a barrel.

World stocks dipped along with European shares, however, after data showed German business sentiment fell for a second straight month in June to its lowest level in more than two years, according to the Ifo think tank. That data added to poor economic numbers this week from the United States, China and Europe.

World stocks, as measured by MSCI's global equity index , were down 0.2 percent and European shares were down 0.5 percent.

But investors were looking to avoid hefty sales as leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain were meeting in Rome on Friday and ahead of a full EU summit next week.

The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 recovered some of Thursday's drop of more than 2 percent, its second-worst fall of the year.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 47.72 points, or 0.38 percent, at 12,621.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 4.26 points, or 0.32 percent, at 1,329.77. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 14.37 points, or 0.50 percent, at 2,873.46.

"Definitely a bounce here although it is simply a reaction to how sharp the sell-off was yesterday," said Tim Ghriskey, Chief investment officer of Solaris Asset Management in Bedford Hills, New York.

U.S. bank shares rose despite ratings agency Moody's downgrading 15 of the world's biggest banks o n T hursday. It lowered credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the banks' risk of losses from volatile capital markets.

Morgan Stanley added 1 percent to $14.10 and Bank of America Corp rose 1.2 percent to $7.91, as many of the ratings cuts were not as deep as expected. The KBW Bank index gained 0.8 percent.

In the foreign exchange market, the euro hit the session's peak of $1.2583 and was last at $1.2565, up 0.2 percent.

SPANISH STOCKS UP

Spanish stocks rose 2.6 percent after independent audits o n T hursday showed Spain's banks will need up to 62 billion euros in capital, well below the 100 billion euro bailout ceiling.

Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields rose but were not as high as earlier this week, when Spanish yields climbed above the 7 percent level considered unsustainable.

U.S. Treasuries prices fell as investors looked ahead to $99 billion in new short and intermediate-dated debt next week. Benchmark 10-year notes were last down 10/32 in price to yield 1.67 percent, up from 1.62 percent late on Thursday.