* Oil bounces after hitting 18-month lows, U.S. stocks up
* World, European stocks down after German Ifo data
* Euro firms vs dollar
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, June 22 Oil bounced from 18-month lows
on Friday as investors shifted focus to efforts at resolving
Europe's debt crisis instead of weak economic data and U.S.
stocks rebounded from the second-worst decline of the year.
The euro firmed against the U.S. dollar after the European
Central Bank said it would accept lower-quality assets as
collateral in a move to aid the region's shaky banks.
Investors worry that Europe's debt crisis is adding to the
slowdown in global economic growth. European stocks fell after
data showed a drop in German business sentiment.
The leaders of Germany, France, Italy and Spain met in Rome
on Friday to find ways to restore confidence in the euro zone
before an EU summit next week, which Italy's prime minister
called a defining moment.
"The markets are looking for some sort of decision out of
Europe that creates some sort of stability and optimism for that
part of the world," said Jason Rogan, director of Treasuries
trading at Guggenheim Partners in New York.
Though higher on the day, Brent crude oil was still headed
for its worst weekly drop in a year, having fallen more than 8
percent this week. Brent crude was last up $1.66 at
$90.89 a barrel.
The U.S. benchmark S&P 500 recovered some of Thursday's drop
of more than 2 percent, its second-worst fall of the year,
caused by signs of weakness in global manufacturing.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 64.90 points,
or 0.52 percent, at 12,638.47. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 5.32 points, or 0.40 percent, at 1,330.83. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.24 points, or 0.60
percent, at 2,876.33.
U.S. bank shares rose despite ratings agency Moody's
downgrading 15 of the world's biggest banks on Thursday. It
lowered credit ratings by one to three notches to reflect the
banks' risk of losses from volatile capital markets.
Morgan Stanley added 1 percent to $14.10 and Bank of
America Corp rose 1.2 percent to $7.91, as many of the
ratings cuts were not as deep as expected. The KBW Bank index
gained 0.8 percent.
World stocks dipped along with European shares, however,
after data showed German business sentiment fell for a second
straight month in June to its lowest level in more than two
years, according to the Ifo think tank. That data added to poor
economic numbers this week from the United States, China and
Europe.
World stocks, as measured by MSCI's global equity index
, were down 0.5 percent and European shares
were down 0.6 percent.
In the foreign exchange market, the euro hit the session's
peak of $1.2583 and was last at $1.2565, up 0.2 percent.
"Anytime you can get the ECB more involved in this process,
the market views that as a positive development. They're the
ones who can print the money," said Bob Sinche, global head of
currency strategy at RBS Securities in New York.
The gains in the euro kept gold prices steady near $1,565 an
ounce, but the precious metal remained on track for its biggest
weekly loss this year.
SPANISH STOCKS UP
Spanish stocks rose 1.8 percent after independent
audits on Thursday showed Spain's banks will need up to 62
billion euros in capital, well below the 100 billion euro
bailout ceiling.
Spanish and Italian 10-year bond yields
rose but were not as high as earlier this week
when Spanish yields climbed above the 7 percent level considered
unsustainable.
U.S. Treasuries prices fell as investors looked ahead to $99
billion in new short and intermediate-dated debt next week.
Benchmark 10-year notes were 7/32 in price to yield
1.66 percent, up from 1.62 percent late on Thursday.