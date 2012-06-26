* Caution sends investors to sidelines before EU summit
* Spanish short-term borrowing costs jump at auction
* U.S. stocks rise, reverse Monday's steep losses
* Euro falls to two-week low vs U.S. dollar
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, June 26 Wall Street stocks rose and
the euro was little changed against the U.S dollar on Tuesday,
as technical buying offset a jump in Spanish borrowing costs
stemming from doubts about the outcome of a European summit this
week on the region's debt crisis.
Investors, fearing Europe's leaders would make little
meaningful progress in solving the region's worsening problems
at the talks Thursday and Friday in Brussels, briefly knocked
the euro to its lowest against the dollar in over two weeks.
Spain's sale of short-term debt resulted in a near tripling
of its borrowing costs. Spain paid its highest short-term
borrowing rates in over six months when it sold just over 3
billion euros ($3.8 billion) of three- and six-month Treasury
bills.
In the United States, data pointed to a surprisingly strong
April rise in home prices, boosting U.S. housing shares. The
mildly encouraging figures on housing was mitigated by data
signaling a deterioration in consumer confidence, which stoked
concerns about slowing U.S. growth.
Anxiety over a global economic slowdown underpinned by the
fiscal troubles in the euro zone led analysts to conclude any
bounce in stock prices could be short-lived.
"This is a classic exhaustion rebound. The selling intensity
was pretty high yesterday, and technically, we were due for a
short-term rebound," said James Dailey, portfolio manager of
TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
"But these gains are really unsustainable. I think we have
entered the bear market cycle already, and these (gains) could
disappear any minute."
Investors pared their safe-haven holdings in gold as well as
U.S. and German government debt.
They bought Brent oil futures, which rose above $93 a barrel
on a strike in Norway that threatened North Sea supply,
expectations of falling U.S. crude inventory and rising tension
over Syria.
At the close, the Dow Jones industrial average edged
up 32.47 points, or 0.26 percent, to 12,535.13. The S&P 500
Index gained 6.32 points, or 0.48 percent, to 1,320.04.
The Nasdaq Composite rose 17.90 points, or 0.63 percent,
to 2,854.06.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of Europe's top shares
closed up 0.02 percent at 986.63 points, wiping out an earlier
0.4 percent rise.
In Tokyo, the Nikkei index finished down 0.8 percent
at 8,663.99.
MSCI's world equity index was up 0.33
percent at 1,192.32, snapping a three-session losing streak.
In the currency market, the euro fell 0.05 percent
against the dollar at $1.2496 after touching $1.2440, its lowest
level in more than two weeks. {FRX/]
The dollar firmed against other major currencies as the euro
weakened. The dollar index was down 0.16 percent at
82.361, erasing a modest rise.
"The euro is going to trend lower, but I don't think you're
going to see any large moves ahead of the summit," said John
Doyle, senior strategist at Tempus Consulting in Washington.
"I don't think, realistically, that anyone is expecting a
magic bullet to come out of this meeting and to fix all the
underlying problems in Europe."
Spain's formal request on Monday for European aid along with
a downgrade by Moody's of 28 of its banks, plus news that Cyprus
had become the fifth euro zone member to request a bailout,
curbed the appetite for riskier assets.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel was quoted as telling a
meeting of one of the parties in her coalition on Tuesday that
she does not think Europe will have shared total debt liability
in her lifetime.
Finance ministers of the four biggest euro zone economies
were holding last-minute talks in Paris on Tuesday to try to
narrow differences on how to manage the crisis.
The summit will discuss a plan to create a euro zone
treasury which could issue regionally backed bonds as the final
stage of a fiscal union but with a recognition that this may
take years to implement.
In commodity markets, Brent crude oil for August delivery
settled up $2.01 or 2.21 percent at $93.02 a barrel.
U.S. oil futures settled up 15 cents or 0.19 percent at
$78.36 a barrel, extending earlier losses.
Gold fell 0.8 percent at $1,571.34 an ounce while
copper closed up $25 or 0.3 percent at $7,359.15 per tonne
.
In bond trading, benchmark U.S. Treasury notes
were down 9/32 in price at 101-2/32 for a yield of 1.63 percent,
up 3 basis points from Monday's close. German Bund futures
were down 62 basis points or 0.4 percent at 141.53.