* Euro spikes about 2.0 percent in biggest daily gain for 8
months
* World stocks, crude oil jump after eurozone deal
* Spanish and Italian bond yields fall
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 29 The euro recovered nearly 2.0
percent and stocks on major bourses jumped on Friday after euro
zone leaders agreed on measures to cut soaring regional
borrowing costs in Italy and Spain, in addition to directly
recapitalizing regional banks.
Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell sharply
while safe-haven U.S. and German government debt sold off after
it was agreed that EU bailout funds could be used to stabilize
bond markets without forcing countries that comply with European
Union budget rules to adopt new austerity measures or economic
reforms.
It was also agreed after 14 hours of intense talks at
Thursday's EU leaders summit that a single supervisory body for
euro zone banks, housed under the European Central Bank, would
be created by year's end - much faster than previously
envisaged.
Oil prices rallied along with other commodities as the moves
caught markets by surprise. Investor expectations for meaningful
steps to tackle the debt crisis had all but disappeared in the
run-up to the EU summit, which ends later on Friday.
"We've gotten used to being underwhelmed by the outcomes, so
with little to no expectations for success, the fact that it
appears we are going to get something substantial is a real
important positive for the market in the near term," said Art
Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
"It's inching closer to a banking union and the closer we
get to a banking union would put (the EU) well on the road to a
fiscal union."
The euro surged against the U.S. dollar to trade
about 2.0 percent higher. The euro climbed as high as $1.2692 on
Reuters data, the strongest since June 21. It was last at
$1.2678.
Wall Street stocks opened sharply higher after share prices
in Europe jumped 2.0 percent or more, spurred soaring bank
shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 1.36 percent
at 12,773.64. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 1.54
percent at 1,349.50. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up
1.74 percent at 2,899.16.
In Europe, the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index rose 2.3
percent, with banks up 3.9 percent. MSCI's all-country
world equity index gained 1.7 percent and its
emerging markets index climbed 3.1 percent.
The price of safe-haven German bonds headed lower - briefly
pushing yields above their U.S. equivalents for the first time
since early February - while prices for gold, oil and copper all
rose.
Yields on 10-year German debt rose to 1.628
percent, up from a close of 1.511 percent. Their U.S.
counterparts, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
, was down 23/32 in price to yield 1.66 percent.
Yields on Italian 10-year debt fell 5.878
percent from 6.192 percent the night before, while yields on the
Spanish equivalent fell to 6.514 percent, down
from the close of 6.915 percent on Thursday.
Despite the market euphoria, many remained skeptical.
Derek Halpenny at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London
said among lingering questions is whether the firepower
available to the rescue funds will be enough to stabilize the
2.5 trillion euro Spanish and Italian bond markets, and how easy
it will be to agree on the banking supervisory mechanism.
"Our initial view is this deal is no game-changer."
Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard
Life Investments said that bond yields in many European
countries are still too high and the growth rates too low.
"We really didn't see any actions by the authorities last
night which are going to have a material impact on either of
those," Milligan said.
Oil prices rallied, but were still set for the deepest
quarterly loss since 2008.
Brent crude for August was up $3.68 to $95.04 a
barrel. U.S. crude was up $3.74 a barrel at $81.43 a
barrel, up from an eight-month low hit on Thursday.