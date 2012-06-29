* Euro spikes about 2.0 percent in biggest daily gain for 8
months
* World stocks, crude oil jump after euro zone deal
* Spanish and Italian bond yields fall
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, June 29 The euro jumped nearly 2
percent and world stocks climbed o n F riday after euro zone
leaders agreed on measures to cut soaring borrowing costs in
Italy and Spain, in addition to directly recapitalizing regional
banks.
Spanish and Italian government bond yields fell sharply,
while safe-haven U.S. and German government debt sold off after
the region's leaders agreed that European Union bailout funds
could be used to stabilize bond markets without forcing
countries that comply with EU budget rules to adopt new
austerity measures or economic reforms.
EU leaders also agreed after 14 hours of intense talks that
creation of a single supervisory body for euro zone banks,
housed under the European Central Bank, would be discussed by
year-end.
Oil prices rallied, along with other commodities as the
moves caught markets by surprise. Investor expectations for
meaningful steps to tackle the debt crisis had all but
disappeared in the run-up to the two-day EU summit, which ends
later on F rid ay.
"We've gotten used to being underwhelmed by the outcomes, so
with little to no expectations for success, the fact that it
appears we are going to get something substantial is a real
important positive for the market in the near term," said Art
Hogan, managing director of Lazard Capital Markets in New York.
"It's inching closer to a banking union and the closer we
get to a banking union would put (the EU) well on the road to a
fiscal union."
The euro surged against the U.S. dollar, climbing as
high as $1.2692 on Reuters data, the strongest since June 21. It
was last at $1.2677.
Wall Street stocks opened sharply higher after share prices
in Europe jumped more than 2 percent, spurred by soaring bank
shares.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 220.88
points, or 1.75 percent, at 12,823.14. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 25.55 points, or 1.92 percent, at 1,354.59.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 63.50 points, or 2.23
percent, at 2,912.99.
In Europe, the FTSE Eurofirst 300 index rose 2.7
percent, with banks up 4.0 percent. MSCI's all-country
world equity index also gained 2.7 percent and
its emerging markets index climbed 3.3 percent.
The price of safe-haven German bonds headed lower - briefly
pushing yields above their U.S. equivalents for the first time
since early February - while prices for gold, oil and copper all
rose.
Yields on 10-year German debt rose to 1.607
percent, up from a close of 1.511 percent. Their U.S.
counterpart, the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
, was down 16/32 in price to yield 1.6381 percent.
Yields on Italian 10-year debt fell to 5.864
percent from 6.192 percent the previous night, while yields on
the Spanish equivalent fell to 6.478 percent, down
from the close of 6.915 percent on Thursday.
"EU support for Spain and Italy looks more real today than
it has any time the last three years," said Chris Rupkey,
managing director and chief financial economist at Bank of
Tokyo/Mitsubishi UFJ in New York. "This is not a 'buy some time'
fix. It's big."
Despite the market euphoria, some remained skeptical.
Derek Halpenny at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in London
said among lingering questions is whether the firepower
available to the rescue funds will be enough to stabilize the
2.5 trillion euro Spanish and Italian bond markets, and how easy
it will be to agree on the banking supervisory mechanism.
"Our initial view is this deal is no game-changer."
Andrew Milligan, head of global strategy at Standard
Life Investments, said that bond yields in many European
countries are still too high and the growth rates too low.
"We really didn't see any actions by the authorities last
night which are going to have a material impact on either of
those," Milligan said.
Oil prices rallied, but were still set for the deepest
quarterly loss since 2008.
Brent crude for August was up $3.68 to $95.04 a
barrel. U.S. crude was up $3.74 a barrel at $81.43 a
barrel, up from an eight-month low hit on Thursday.
Copper rose over 4 percent to hit a 1-month high, while gold
prices rallied almost 3 percent.
Spot gold prices rose $45.11 to $1,596.40 an ounce.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index, a benchmark of 19
commodities, was up 2.76 percent at 279.32.