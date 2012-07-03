* Euro rebounds above $1.26 in anticipation of ECB rate cut
* Commodity prices rebound, oil lifted by Iran and supply
fears
* Stocks rally on expectations policy-makers to act
* Recent weak data adds to central bank easing expectations
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 3 Global shares rose and the euro
rebounded o n T uesday on growing expectations that major central
banks will act to bolster the world economy after weak
manufacturing data earlier this week highlighted the drag on
growth from the euro zone debt crisis.
The euro climbed above $1.26 while U.S. and European equity
markets rallied in thin trade as investors positioned for an
expected rate cut by the European Central Bank when its
policymakers meet on Thu rsday.
U.S. markets were to close early on Tuesday ahead of the
Independence Day holiday o n W ednesday, when they remain shut.
Investors expect the ECB and Bank of England, which also meets
on Thu rsday, to enact further measures to combat slow growth.
"There is nothing specific, an early fixing and positioning
ahead of the ECB on Thursday," said Kathy Lien, managing
director at BK Asset Management in New York, referring to the
euro's rebound.
European shares closed at a two-month high and U.S. stocks
rose for a third day as investors concluded that policymakers
aim to shore up financial markets and the economy, spurred by
last week's renewed efforts to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
The Dow Jones industrial average closed up 72.43
points, or 0.56 percent, at 12,943.82. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index gained 8.51 points, or 0.62 percent, at 1,374.02.
The Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 24.85 points, or 0.84
percent, at 2,976.08.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 1
percent to 1,046.11, its highest close since May 1.
The Euro STOXX 50 index rose 1.2 percent to
2,320.43 points, marking its highest close since April 27.
Analysts expect the ECB to cut its main refinancing rate by
25 basis points to 0.75 percent, and it may take more
"non-standard" measures - such as reactivating its own
bond-buying program or offering banks fresh liquidity.
Worldwide manufacturing data on Monday renewed fears the
world economy could tip into recession and raised expectations
the U.S. Federal Reserve will embark on another round of asset
purchases, dubbed QE3, in an effort to stimulate growth.
The Bank of England also is widely expected to restart its
own quantitative-easing program, approving 50 billion pounds or
more of gilt purchases over three months.
The prospect of further central bank action lifted the price
of gold and other commodities, including copper and oil. Crude
jumped above $100 a barrel for the first time in three weeks as
tension over Iran increased concerns about threats to supply.
"If the ECB offers loud support this Thursday with a rate
cut and a signal of more to follow in the face of lower growth
and inflation, there may be enough fuel for a summer rally in
stock markets," said Bill O'Neill, EMEA chief investment officer
for Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.
Data on Tuesday showed new orders for U.S. factory goods
rose more than expected in May, although the previous day's data
from June suggested U.S. manufacturers are vulnerable to
Europe's festering debt crisis.
MSCI's all-country world equity index rose
1.0 percent to 316.54, while its emerging markets index
was up 1.8 percent at 958.74.
U.S. Treasury debt prices eased as investors booked profits
from Monday's gains on the surprisingly weak June report on U.S.
manufacturing.
A similar measure of factory activity in the euro area also
held steady at its lowest level since June 2009, while
joblessness across the region rose to a record high in May.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 12/32 in price to yield 1.626 percent.
Many market players believe a weak U.S. jobs report on
Friday could push the Fed into a third bout of quantitative
easing - the policy of creating money to fund asset purchases
that has lifted riskier assets such as shares and commodities in
the past.
The dollar fell against a basket of major trading-partner
currencies, with the U.S. dollar index down 0.09 percent
at 81.796. The euro was up 0.17 percent at $1.2607.
Crude oil rose.
Brent crude was up $3.26 a barrel to $100.60 a
barrel. U.S. crude rose $3.66 to $87.41 a barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $24.22 to $1,619.90 an ounce.