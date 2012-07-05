* Investors await non-farm payrolls; cool to ADP, Labor Dept data

* US stocks down since open; commodities also slide with euro

* China's springs rate-cut surprise, ECB cuts as expected

* Spain gets no joy from EU summit deal at bond sale

By Barani Krishnan

NEW YORK, July 5 Stocks fell on Thursday after the biggest three-day rally of the year and the euro and commodities slid too as investors awaited clues on Federal Reserve stimulus and a jobs report likely to show Europe's crisis weighing on the U.S. economy.

A slowdown in the U.S. service sector to a 2-1/2-year low in June was in line with investor fears the euro zone debt crisis was sapping global growth. The data encouraged traders to take profits from a strong equity market rally that began last Friday and extended into the first two sessions of this week.

U.S. stocks, reopening from Wednesday's Independence Day holiday, were barely helped by data showing a rise in private sector employment and lower claims for jobless benefits ahead of the all-important non-farm payrolls report due Friday.

Market euphoria over a string of stimulus measures by central banks from Europe to China also faded by the time Wall Street opened.

Instead, focused turned to whether the Fed would emulate the action by the Bank of England, the European Central Bank and the People's Bank of China.

Economists expect Friday's payrolls report to show increased hiring in June, but not enough to dispel concerns the U.S. recovery is losing steam as Europe's debt debacle saps the strength of the global economy.

"The genesis of the economic decline we're seeing is Europe. It is spilling everywhere," said Stephen Massocca, managing director at Wedbush Morgan in San Francisco.

"The market's main focus continues unchanged and that is going to be the European debt crisis. I still think that is going to be the big news story that will have the greatest impact on stock movements."

A weak outlook for the U.S. recovery due to Europe could be good for markets if it prompts the Fed to consider a new round of monetary easing.

"If we get a couple of more bad jobs reports, it will come in with more (Fed) stimulus," said John Canally, investment strategist at LPL Financial in Boston.

"Today's reports suggest they might hold off," he said, referring to data from payroll service provider ADP showing higher-than-expected U.S. private sector job creation in June and a Labor Department report indicating the sharpest drop in two months in filing of new jobless claims.

By 1:30 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average was down 12.53 points, or 0.10 percent, at 12,931.29. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 3.03 points, or 0.22 percent, at 1,370.99. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.32 points, or 0.25 percent, at 2,983.40.

European equities and commodities initially gained after the Bank of England expanded its quantitative easing program, as expected; the European Central Bank cut its main rate to a record low and China dropped rates for a second time in two months.

European shares hit a two-month high after China's rate cut and extended gains following the ECB decision. Prices retreated to end lower on worries the moves could signal more bleak economic news ahead.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading European shares settled down 0.1 percent at 1,044.47, For the week, though, it still showed a gain of about 1.8 percent.

The MSCI world equity index, which gained briefly on the Chinese rate cut, was down 0.4 percent at 314.90.

Concerns over Europe returned to the fore as Spain found it had gained little benefit from last week's EU deal to help lower its borrowing costs.

In a busy day for European government bond auctions, Madrid was forced to pay the highest rates in over seven months to borrow 10-year funds. Demand was solid at the auction of 3 billion euros ($3.75 billion) of new debt but yields on the longer-dated bonds rose to 6.43 percent.

The Spanish auction was the first real test of sentiment toward the recession-hit country since European leaders agreed last week to allow the bloc's bailout funds to buy bonds in the secondary markets and directly recapitalize ailing banks.

French borrowing costs held close to historic lows at an auction of 7.8 billion euros of bonds, a day after Paris announced hefty tax rises on the wealthy to plug a revenue shortfall caused by flagging economic growth.

"The market continues to function, but on this evidence there is still no significant change in sentiment or investor demand towards Spanish debt," said Peter Chatwell, a rate strategist at Credit Agricole.

The euro slumped against a range of currencies, including a one-month low against the dollar. It was last down 1.1 percent against the dollar at $1.2386, after falling as low as $1.2362.

Spot gold fell half a percent to $1,606.60 an ounce after a gain above $1,623 on the China rate move.

Crude oil in New York and copper futures in London were down about half a percent each, after conceding early gains.