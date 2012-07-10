* Profit warnings force U.S. stocks to give up some gains
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, July 10 U.S. stocks mostly slipped on
Tuesday as early optimism that Germany's top court will approve
the euro zone's new bailout fund fa ded, while oi l fell on
evi dence of a sharp slowdown in China.
Several profit warnings from technology companies also took
some of the steam out of Wall Street. U.S. st ocks gave up early
morning gains to trade n early flat to modestly lower.
China, the world's second-largest economy, curtailed imports
in June in further evidence that Europe's three-year-long debt
crisis is dragging down economic activity around the world. F or
June, Chin a's crude oil imports plunged to their lowest levels
of the year from a record high in May. The data pushed Brent
crude oil futures below $99 a barrel.
But European shares gained 1 percent as the German
Constitutional Court began a hearing into whether the euro
zone's fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism, and
planned changes to the region's budget rules are compatible with
German law. Approval would pave the way for funds to be used
more flexibly to ease the European debt crisis.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the court
that any significant delay in approving the measures could fuel
financial market turbulence. Spanish and Italian government bond
yields eased.
"Everyone is going to sit and wait because potentially (the
court) could say it doesn't work," said Ken Polcari, managing
director at ICAP Equities in New York.
"It's baby steps . I t is going in the right direction , but at
any moment, it could be d erailed. Th at i s why you have the lack
of commitment."
Separately, euro area finance chiefs agreed to a deal that
will release 30 billion euros ($36.9 billion) of bailout funds
for Spain's troubled lenders by the end of July.
The euro-zone ministers also decided to grant Spain an extra
year, until 2014, to reach its deficit-reduction target, but
made no apparent progress on how the bloc's new rescue fund, the
ESM, will be used to help lower Madrid's elevated borrowing
costs.
But markets were not appeased . T he euro extended losses
a gainst the yen, hitting a fresh five-week low.
The euro fell as low as 97.20 < EURJPY= > , its lowest level
since June 5. It w as at 97.28 yen, down 0.8 percent f o r the day,
near midday in New York.
The euro also extended losses against the U.S. dollar,
hitting a session low of $1.2233 < E UR=> , its lowest since July
1, 2010. It wa s a t $1.2246, down 0.6 percent fo r t he day,
according to Reuters data, n ear midday in New York.
"I think we have a long ways to go before we reach the stage
at which policymakers will be ready to act, particularly as it
relates to potential bond purchases in the secondary market,"
said Todd Elmer, currency strategist for Citi.
European shares rose in choppy and light trade. The FTSE
Eurofirst 300 index gained 1 percent to 1,040.79. The
MSCI world equity index was flat at 309.48.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 23.05 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 12,759.34. But the Standard & Poor's 500
Index fell 1.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to 1,350.85. The
Nasdaq Composite Index shed 10.46 points, or 0.36
percent, at 2,921.31.
Advanced Micro Devices < AMD.N > tumbled nearly 12 percent to
a session low at $4.95 a fter the chipmaker slashed its outlook
for second-quarter revenue. A p plied Materials Inc <A M AT.O> l ost
1.6 p e rcent to $10.83 a f ter it sai d it exp ects to miss its
full-year estimates.
BOND PRESSURES EASE IN EUROPE
Spanish and Italian government bond yields dipped on the
help given to Spain and hopes the German court will give its
blessing to efforts to use euro-zone rescue funds to ease the
pressure in debt markets.
Spain's 10-year bond yields were 16 basis
points lower at 6.9 percent, while their Italian equivalents
fell 13 ba s is points t o 5.97 percent.
The euro zone's finance chiefs plan to reconvene in Brussels
on July 20 to f inaliz e their latest agreement, having first
obtained the approval of their governments or parliaments.
The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was barely changed
in price at 102-4/32, yielding 1.52 percent.
Meanwhile data from China showed that Europe's debt crisis
is putting a damper on economies around the world.
Demand for Chinese goods in June was also below its usual
pace in part because the U.S. economy has not fully recovered, a
top Chinese customs official said.
Annual import growth was 6.3 percent in June, far short of
the 12.7 percent forecast by economists, and the 12.7 percent
achieved in May.
China's crude oil imports for June plunged to their lowest
levels of the year from a record high in May.
The lackluster trade numbers came a day after data showed
inflation in China eased further in June, giving the central
bank room to loosen monetary policy to stimulate growth without
stoking price pressures.
The Chinese data sent oil prices lower, as did the end of a
strike in Norway that had threatened to halt oil output.
Brent crude oil fell $1. 35 to $98. 97 a barrel, while
U.S. crude lost 7 3 cents to $85.26.