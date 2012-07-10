* Spain gets extra year to cut deficit
* European shares up, German top court eyed on bailout fund
* Weak Chinese import data sends oil lower
* Profit warnings bruise U.S. stocks
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, July 10 The euro fell to a two-year
low against the dollar on Tuesday as news of a bailout agreement
for Spain was offset by concern that a German court could delay
Europe's new bailout fund.
European stock markets, however, rose after euro zone
finance ministers agreed to release the first 30 billion euros
($37 billion) of bailout funds for Spain's troubled lenders by
the end of July.
Oil prices extended losses in the afternoon with Brent crude
falling back below $100 a barrel after data showed China
imported less crude oil last month, while Norway's government
ordered an end to an oil workers' strike that had threatened
production.
Germany's top court began a hearing into whether the euro
zone's fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism, and
planned changes to the region's budget rules are compatible with
German law.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the court
that any significant delay in approving the measures could fuel
financial market turbulence. Spanish and Italian government bond
yields eased, while European stocks ended up nearly 1 percent.
Approval would pave the way for funds to be used more
flexibly to ease the European debt crisis, but a delay of more
than a few weeks would slow an already protracted process of
implementation of the key bailout fund, and possibly pressure
the euro and equities.
"People have been selling into bounces as euro sentiment
remains very low," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
"Euro weakness is partly a reflection of the unresolved
issues in the euro zone and there is also a limit to how much
the European Central Bank can ease, so now we are seeing easing
through the currency," he said.
The common currency fell as low as $1.2233, its
lowest since July 1, 2010. It last traded at $1.2257, down 0.5
percent. The euro fell to 97.20 yen and last traded
down 0.7 percent at 97.37, according to Reuters data.
Euro zone ministers decided to grant Spain an extra year,
until 2014, to reach its deficit-reduction target, but made no
apparent progress on how the bloc's new rescue fund, the ESM,
will be used to help lower Madrid's elevated borrowing costs.
U.S. stock indexes did not fare as well as their European
counterparts as Wall Street was hurt by several profit warnings
from technology companies.
China, the world's second-largest economy, curtailed imports
in June in further evidence that Europe's three-year-long debt
crisis is dragging down economic activity around the world.
Annual import growth was 6.3 percent in June, far short of
the 12.7 percent forecast by economists, and the 12.7 percent
achieved in May.
Brent crude oil fell $2.37 to $97.94 a barrel, while
U.S. crude settled at $83.91 a barrel, down $2.08.
U.S. stocks, after trading modestly lower for much of the
day, saw declines accelerate in the mid-afternoon as shares of
chip makers fell.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 92.25 points,
or 0.72 percent, to 12,644.04. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
lost 11.51 points, or 0.85 percent, to 1,340.95. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 30.24 points, or 1.03
percent, to 2,901.53.
"The market is slowly adapting to the reality that we are
going into a global recession. Today is the perfect example of
that. Materials, energy and technology sectors are all down
while defensive sectors are up," said James Dailey, portfolio
manager of TEAM Asset Strategy Fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Weak earnings and pre-announcements "are really starting to
hit the market," he said.
Advanced Micro Devices tumbled 11 percent to $5.00
after the chipmaker slashed its outlook for second-quarter
revenue. Applied Materials Inc lost 2.6 percent to
$10.72 after it said it expects to miss its full-year estimates.
European shares rose in choppy and light trade. The FTSE
Eurofirst 300 index closed up 0.9 percent at 1,039.12.
The MSCI world equity index dipped 0.1 percent.