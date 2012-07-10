* Profit warnings bruise U.S. stocks
* European shares up, German top court eyed on bailout fund
* Weak Chinese import data sends oil lower
* Spain gets extra year to cut deficit
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, July 10 The euro fell to a two-year
low against the dollar o n T uesday as investors were wary that a
German court could delay Europe's new bailout fund, while a
series of profit warnings from U.S. companies took Wall Street
lower.
Oil prices extended losses in the afternoon, with Brent
crude falling back below $100 a barrel after data showed China
imported less crude oil last month, while Norway's government
ordered an end to an oil workers' strike that had threatened
production.
European stock markets, however, rose after euro zone
finance ministers agreed to release the first 30 billion euros
($37 billion) of bailout funds for Spain's troubled lenders by
the end of July.
Separately, Germany's top court began a hearing on whether
the euro zone's fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism,
and planned changes to the region's budget rules are compatible
with German law.
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble told the court
that any significant delay in approving the measures could fuel
financial market turbulence. Spanish and Italian government bond
yields eased, while European stocks ended up nearly 1 percent.
Approval would pave the way for funds to be used more
flexibly to ease the European debt crisis. But a delay of more
than a few weeks would slow an already protracted process of
implementation of the bailout fund, and possibly pressure the
euro and equities.
"It's almost like we're drilling for oil - we're going down
slowly in the euro," said Matthew Lifson, senior trader and
market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in Princeton, New
Jersey. "There's no backbone to the euro at the moment. The
market is just plodding it lower."
The common currency fell as low as $1.2233, its
lowest since July 1, 2010. It last traded at $1.2253, down 0.5
percent. The euro fell to 97.20 yen and last traded
down 0.7 percent at 97.31, according to Reuters data.
Euro zone ministers decided to grant Spain an extra year,
until 2014, to reach its deficit-reduction target. But they made
no apparent progress on how the bloc's new rescue fund, the ESM,
will be used to help lower Madrid's elevated borrowing costs.
"There are certainly positive things out of Europe in terms
of what they're trying to do post-European summit, but they're
small steps and I feel that there is no unified plan in place
yet," Lifson said.
China, the world's second-largest economy, curtailed imports
in June in further evidence that Europe's three-year-long debt
crisis is dragging down economic activity around the world.
Annual import growth was 6.3 percent in June, far short of
the 12.7 percent forecast by economists, and the 12.7 percent
achieved in May.
Brent crude oil fell $2.37 to $97.94 a barrel, while
U.S. crude settled at $83.91 a barrel, down $2.08.
The profit warnings from U.S. companies compounded worries
the sluggish world economy is taking its toll on earnings, and
stocks accelerated declines in the afternoon after trading
modestly lower for most of the day.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 83.17 points,
or 0.65 percent, to 12,653.12. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
dropped 10.99 points, or 0.81 percent, to 1,341.47. The
Nasdaq Composite Index lost 29.44 points, or 1.00
percent, to 2,902.33.
"It seems like the first signs indicate that earnings are
going to be mediocre, and so there's not a whole lot to rely on
in terms of propping up the market," said Bryant Evans,
investment advisor and portfolio manager at Cozad Asset
Management, in Champaign, Illinois.
Advanced Micro Devices tumbled 11.2 percent to $4.99
after the chipmaker slashed its outlook for second-quarter
revenue. Applied Materials Inc lost 2.7 percent to
$10.71 after it said it expects to miss its full-year estimates.
Engine maker Cummins contributed to the market's
slide in the afternoon after it cut its full-year sales
forecast. Cummins shares ended down 8.9 percent at $86.91.
European shares rose in choppy light trade. The FTSE
Eurofirst 300 index closed up 0.9 percent at 1,039.12.
The MSCI world equity index fell 1.2 percent.