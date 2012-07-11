* Euro gains slights, just off near two-year low vs dollar
* Wall Street, European equities trade near break-even
* Treasury prices slip slightly
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 11 The dollar eased, helping to
push oil prices higher on Wednesday, in a lackluster session
that was mostly on hold ahead of the release of minutes from a
Federal Reserve meeting of policy-makers in June.
Stocks on Wall Street were near break-even, trading in a
subdued pattern after U.S. markets posted some of the lowest
daily trading volumes of the year in the past week.
Equity markets in Europe declined as concerns over the
region's sluggish response to the euro zone debt crisis sent
10-year German bond yields to fresh lows.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 9.31
points, or 0.07 percent, at 12,643.81. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.94 points, or 0.14 percent, at 1,343.41.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 2.60 points, or
0.09 percent, at 2,899.73.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European companies fell 0.06 percent to 1,038.50.
The dollar was down against a basket of major
trading-partner currencies, with the U.S. Dollar Index
down 0.21 percent at 83.229.
U.S. government debt prices were little changed as worries
about the European debt crisis and a slowing U.S. economy pinned
benchmark yields near 5-1/2 week lows ahead of an auction of
10-year notes.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 2/32 in price to yield 1.5082 percent.
The Fed minutes "will be eagerly awaited by market
participants for clues regarding the outlook for monetary
policy," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto. "Clues regarding the outlook will arise from the
discussion of other, more active measures that some of the more
dovish activist policy-makers may have sought to pursue."
Germany sold just over 4 billion euros of 10-year government
bonds on Wednesday at record low yields with demand solid due to
concerns that the recently agreed anti-crisis measures may not
be powerful enough to overcome the euro zone debt crisis.
Yields on 10-year German debt in the secondary market
were lower at 1.283 percent, lower than the
average auction result of 1.31 percent.
Brent crude oil, which fell more than two percent on
Tuesday, was back above $99 a barrel after the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), which produces
one-third of global oil, left its 2012 world oil demand growth
forecast unchanged at 0.9 million barrels per day.
Traders were awaiting the release of U.S. inventory data
that is expected to show crude stocks shrinking for a third week
in the world's largest oil consumer.
Brent crude for August delivery rose $1.50 to $97.47
a barrel. U.S. crude was up $1.74 at $85.65 a barrel.