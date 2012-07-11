* Euro gains slightly, just off near two-year low vs dollar
* Wall Street, European equities trade lower
* Treasury prices near break-even
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 11 U.S. equity markets were mixed
in lackluster trading o n W ednesday but crude oil rose on the
off-chance minutes of a policy meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve in June will provide hints of further asset buying to
stoke U.S. economic growth.
The dollar rebounded, sending the euro to a fresh two-year
low ahead of the release of minutes from the Fed's meeting last
month.
The benchmark S&P 500 index traded near break-even, but the
Dow and Nasdaq slipped, as investors awaited the release at 2
p.m. (1800 GMT) of the Fed's minutes for insight on a possible
third round of major bond purchases.
"The market will focus to see if the minutes contain
phrases that acknowledge the growing weakness globally and how
that is impacting the U.S.," said Jim Russell, chief equity
strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 24.52
points, or 0.19 percent, at 12,628.60. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.76 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,343.23.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 15.69 points, or
0.54 percent, at 2,886.64.
Equity markets in Europe declined as concerns over the
region's sluggish response to the euro zone debt crisis sent
10-year German bond yields to new lows.
European equities steadied, with a weak start to the
second-quarter reporting season from the autos and luxury
sectors denting sentiment, but technical support levels put a
lid on losses in thin and jittery summer trading.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European
companies traded flat at 1,039.12.
The dollar rebounded and was up against a basket of major
trading-partner currencies, with the U.S. Dollar Index up
0.05 percent at 83.44.
The euro was down 0.05 percent at $1.2243.
U.S. government debt prices were down as worries about the
European debt crisis and a slowing U.S. economy pinned benchmark
yields near 5-1/2 week lows ahead of an auction of 10-year
notes.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note fell
3/32 in price to yield 1.5116 percent.
The Fed minutes "will be eagerly awaited by market
participants for clues regarding the outlook for monetary
policy," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotiabank in
Toronto. "Clues regarding the outlook will arise from the
discussion of other, more active measures that some of the more
dovish activist policymakers may have sought to pursue."
Germany sold just over 4 billion euros of 10-year government
bonds o n W ednesday at record low yields, with demand solid due
to concerns that the recently agreed anti-crisis measures may
not be powerful enough to overcome the euro zone debt crisis.
Yields on 10-year German debt in the secondary market
were lower at 1.275 percent, off the average
auction result of 1.31 percent.
Brent crude oil, which fell more than 2 percent on
Tuesday, was back above $99 a barrel after the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which produces one-third of
global oil, left its 2012 world oil demand growth forecast
unchanged at 0.9 million barrels per day.
Traders were awaiting the release of U.S. inventory data
that is expected to show crude stocks shrinking for a third week
in the world's largest oil consumer.
Brent crude for August delivery rose $2.15 to
$100.12 a barrel. U.S. crude was up $2.35 at $86.26 a
barrel.
Spot gold prices rose $13.00 to $1,577.50 an ounce.
The Reuters/Jefferies CRB Index of 19 commodities was
up 2.24 points at 290.88.