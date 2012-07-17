* Bernanke: Fed prepared to do more, but offers few details
* Risk assets fall after Fed chief disappoints
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, July 17 U.S. stocks edged lower and
dollar rallied o n T uesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said the central bank stands ready to take further
steps to stimulate the economy, but stopped short of signaling
any near-term action.
Financial markets had looked forward to Bernanke's testimony
for any signs the Fed was moving closer to a third round of bond
purchases to support the economy. But the Fed chief hewed
closely to the message of watchful waiting that the central
bank's policy panel delivered in June, and yielded few new
clues.
The Fed stands ready to offer additional monetary support to
a U.S. economy that has slowed significantly in recent months,
Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee.
"The market was preparing for some signal of imminent policy
action from the Fed and they certainly did not get that from the
prepared statements," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
A measure of world stock markets was little
changed at 308.11, erasing early gains.
On Wall Street, U.S. stocks turned lower. The Dow Jones
industrial average was down 77.04 points, or 0.61
percent, at 12,650.17. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 8.00 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,345.64. The Nasdaq
Composite Index was down 7.91 points, or 0.27 percent,
at 2,889.03.
European shares also erased gains to trade slightly
lower.
"The initial headlines crossing the wire from Washington
tell us little new on Fed thinking," said Andrew Wilkinson,
chief economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co LLC in New York.
"The lack of specific steps in the headlines has dampened
risk appetite with stock prices giving back earlier gains while
the dollar has also flexed its muscles."
The euro hit a session low of $1.2213 on Reuters data
after Bernanke's comments and last traded down 0.4 percent at
$1.2224. It had earlier hit a one-week high of $1.2315 shortly
after the release of the German ZEW survey, which was not as
weak as some had feared.
The dollar gained 0.3 percent to 79.13 yen, a day
after dropping to a one-month low. Expectations that the Bank of
Japan could intervene to check gains in the yen kept investors
wary, traders said.
Brent futures rose 67 cents per barrel to $104.04 a
barrel for a fourth straight day of gains. U.S. crude
rose 6 cents to $88.49.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 1/32
in price, yielding 1.474 percent.