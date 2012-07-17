* Bernanke: Fed prepared to do more, but offers few details
* U.S. dollar broadly higher; euro slumps
* U.S. stocks recover from post-Bernanke fall; Europe ends
lower
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, July 17 World stocks edged higher in
choppy trade o n T uesday and the U.S. dollar gained after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the central bank stands ready
to take further steps to stimulate the economy but stopped short
of signaling any near-term action.
Financial markets had looked forward to Bernanke's testimony
to Congress for any signs the Fed was moving closer to a third
round of bond buying to support the economy. But the Fed chief
hewed closely to the message of watchful waiting that the
central bank's policy panel delivered in June, and yielded few
new clues.
U.S. stocks initially fell after Bernanke disappointed
investors who had hoped for a specific time frame for more
stimulus. But they recovered in midday trading, led by shares of
materials producers.
"For stimulus junkies, as we call them, they wanted more
clear signs of (asset purchases). They didn't get that and the
market dropped," said Joe Saluzzi, partner at Themis Trading in
Chatham, New Jersey, speaking of the Fed's program that has
previously lifted equity and commodity prices.
Bernanke told the Senate Banking Committee the U.S. economic
recovery was being held back by anxiety over Europe's debt
crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 56.95 points,
or 0.45 percent, at 12,784.16. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 6.12 points, or 0.45 percent, at 1,359.76. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 9.15 points, or 0.32
percent, at 2,906.09.
A measure of world stock markets was up 0.3
percent to 310.42 after touching a one-week high.
European shares dropped 0.2 percent to close at
1,041.53.
DOLLAR STRENGTH
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket
of six currencies, rose 0.2 percent to 83.287, rebounding
from a session low 82.911, the weakest in more than a week.
"My view remains that the Fed will be reluctant to act
aggressively as other central banks across the world pick up the
easing torch and use it to stoke the fire of global demand,"
said Andrew Busch, global currency strategist at BMO Capital
Markets in Chicago.
Central banks in Europe, the UK, China and Brazil have
announced looser monetary policies, underscoring the scope of
the economic slowdown worldwide.
The euro hit a session low of $1.2187 on Reuters data
after Bernanke's comments and last traded down 0.3 percent at
$1.2234. It had earlier hit a one-week high of $1.2315 shortly
after the release of the German ZEW survey, which was not as
weak as some had feared.
The euro also hit a 3-1/2-year low vs sterling at 78.27
pence,, dropping to a record trough against the
Australian dollar at A$1.18988.
Spain sold 3.56 billion euros ($4.36 billion) of short-term
debt, just above its target range, and debt costs dipped from a
month ago, although they remained at high levels as investors
speculated Madrid will ultimately need a sovereign bailout.
Spain faces a tougher test on Thursday when it auctions up
to 3 billion euros of medium and longer-dated bonds, with its
10-year bond yields edging close to the 7 percent level widely
seen as unsustainable for a country's finances.
The dollar gained 0.1 percent to 78.97 yen, a day
after dropping to a one-month low, after Japan's finance
minister said the yen's rise does not reflect Japan's
fundamentals and hinted that the government is prepared to
intervene to stem excessive moves.
In commodities trading, Brent futures rose 36 cents
per barrel to $103.73 for a fourth straight day of gains. U.S.
crude was up 2 cents to $88.45.
Spot gold fell to around $1,580 an ounce.
Longer-dated Treasury prices briefly erased losses after
Bernanke's testimony. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
were last down 7/32 in price, yielding 1.4926
percent.