By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, July 17 World stocks and oil prices rose in choppy trade on Tuesday after a gloomy economic outlook by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive views that the U.S. central bank may take further steps to stimulate growth.

Shares and oil had come under pressure earlier in the session, while the U.S. dollar rallied after Bernanke dampened hopes the Fed was moving closer to a third round of bond buying to bolster flagging growth.

But markets reversed course as reactions to Bernanke's testimony before Congress changed. Analysts said the Fed chief's comments on the economy, especially on the jobs market, suggested the central bank was leaving the door open for further monetary stimulus.

"Issues related to seasonal adjustment and the unusually warm weather this past winter can account for a part, but only a part, of this loss of momentum in job creation," Bernanke said.

"If the economy is weakening it means (Bernanke) will probably come back to the table. He hasn't spent that bullet yet, and until he does the markets are probably going to hold up," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert W. Baird & Co in Nashville.

Bernanke also told the Senate Banking Committee the U.S. economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over Europe's debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy.

U.S. stocks traded higher, led largely by sectors that perform well in a struggling economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.90 points, or 0.71 percent, at 12,818.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 10.36 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,364.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.25 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,914.19.

A measure of world stock markets was up 0.5 percent at 311.03 after touching a one-week high.

European shares dropped 0.2 percent to close at 1,041.53.

DOLLAR SLIPS

The euro recovered from losses against the dollar in late trade as investors positioned for the next round of testimony from Bernanke. He will address the House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, in the second day of his semiannual testimony to Congress.

The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.2289, after earlier hitting a session low of $1.2187 on Reuters data after Bernanke's comments. It had earlier hit a one-week high of $1.2315 shortly after the release of the German ZEW survey, which was not as weak as some had feared.

The euro also hit a 3-1/2-year low against sterling at 78.27 pence, and dropped to a record trough against the Australian dollar at A$1.18988.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket of six currencies, slipped 0.1 percent to 83.034, off a session peak of 83.555.

Spain sold 3.56 billion euros ($4.36 billion) of short-term debt, just above its target range, and debt costs dipped from a month ago, although they remained at high levels as investors speculated Madrid will ultimately need a sovereign bailout.

Spain faces a tougher test on Thursday when it auctions up to 3 billion euros of medium- and longer-dated bonds, with its 10-year bond yields edging close to the 7 percent level widely seen as unsustainable for a country's finances.

The dollar gained 0.3 percent to 79.08 yen, a day after dropping to a one-month low, after Japan's finance minister said the yen's rise does not reflect Japan's fundamentals and hinted that the government is prepared to intervene to stem excessive moves.

In commodities trading, Brent crude oil futures rose 63 cents per barrel to settle at $104.00 for a fourth straight day of gains. U.S. crude ended up 79 cents at $89.22.

Spot gold fell to around $1,585 an ounce.

U.S. government debt prices fell. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were last down 10/32 in price, yielding 1.5028 percent.

"The bond market is reading into this that the Fed is not ready do more yet," said Craig Dismuke, chief economic strategist at Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee. "But he is laying the groundwork for more stimulus. The economic foundation is weakening. The risk is very high."