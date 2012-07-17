* Bernanke gives gloomy outlook on economy
* Bernanke: Fed prepared to do more, but offers few details
* U.S. stocks recover from post-Bernanke fall
* Treasury prices fall, dollar surrenders gains
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, July 17 World stocks and oil prices
rose in choppy trade on Tuesday after a gloomy economic outlook
by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke kept alive views that
the U.S. central bank may take further steps to stimulate
growth.
Shares and oil had come under pressure earlier in the
session, while the U.S. dollar rallied after Bernanke dampened
hopes the Fed was moving closer to a third round of bond buying
to bolster flagging growth.
But markets reversed course as reactions to Bernanke's
testimony before Congress changed. Analysts said the Fed chief's
comments on the economy, especially on the jobs market,
suggested the central bank was leaving the door open for further
monetary stimulus.
"Issues related to seasonal adjustment and the unusually
warm weather this past winter can account for a part, but only a
part, of this loss of momentum in job creation," Bernanke said.
"If the economy is weakening it means (Bernanke) will
probably come back to the table. He hasn't spent that bullet
yet, and until he does the markets are probably going to hold
up," said Bruce Bittles, chief investment strategist at Robert
W. Baird & Co in Nashville.
Bernanke also told the Senate Banking Committee the U.S.
economic recovery was being held back by anxiety over Europe's
debt crisis and the path of U.S. fiscal policy.
U.S. stocks traded higher, led largely by sectors that
perform well in a struggling economy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 90.90 points,
or 0.71 percent, at 12,818.11. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 10.36 points, or 0.77 percent, at 1,364.00. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 17.25 points, or 0.60
percent, at 2,914.19.
A measure of world stock markets was up 0.5
percent at 311.03 after touching a one-week high.
European shares dropped 0.2 percent to close at
1,041.53.
DOLLAR SLIPS
The euro recovered from losses against the dollar in late
trade as investors positioned for the next round of testimony
from Bernanke. He will address the House of Representatives
Financial Services Committee on Wednesday, in the second day of
his semiannual testimony to Congress.
The euro last traded up 0.1 percent at $1.2289, after
earlier hitting a session low of $1.2187 on Reuters data
after Bernanke's comments. It had earlier hit a one-week high of
$1.2315 shortly after the release of the German ZEW survey,
which was not as weak as some had feared.
The euro also hit a 3-1/2-year low against sterling at 78.27
pence, and dropped to a record trough against the
Australian dollar at A$1.18988.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback versus a basket
of six currencies, slipped 0.1 percent to 83.034, off a
session peak of 83.555.
Spain sold 3.56 billion euros ($4.36 billion) of short-term
debt, just above its target range, and debt costs dipped from a
month ago, although they remained at high levels as investors
speculated Madrid will ultimately need a sovereign bailout.
Spain faces a tougher test on Thursday when it auctions up
to 3 billion euros of medium- and longer-dated bonds, with its
10-year bond yields edging close to the 7 percent level widely
seen as unsustainable for a country's finances.
The dollar gained 0.3 percent to 79.08 yen, a day
after dropping to a one-month low, after Japan's finance
minister said the yen's rise does not reflect Japan's
fundamentals and hinted that the government is prepared to
intervene to stem excessive moves.
In commodities trading, Brent crude oil futures rose
63 cents per barrel to settle at $104.00 for a fourth straight
day of gains. U.S. crude ended up 79 cents at $89.22.
Spot gold fell to around $1,585 an ounce.
U.S. government debt prices fell. Benchmark 10-year Treasury
notes were last down 10/32 in price, yielding 1.5028
percent.
"The bond market is reading into this that the Fed is not
ready do more yet," said Craig Dismuke, chief economic
strategist at Vining Sparks in Memphis, Tennessee. "But he is
laying the groundwork for more stimulus. The economic foundation
is weakening. The risk is very high."