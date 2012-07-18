* Dollar, Treasuries and German bonds gain on safe-haven demand

* U.S., European stocks rise on corporate results

* Crude rises on fear Syria's fighting to tighten oil supply

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, July 18 Government bond prices rose on Wednesday over fears of slow economic growth while the euro fell broadly after comments by German Chancellor Angela Merkel reignited worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

U.S. and European stocks rose, helped by solid corporate results, and Brent crude gained for a sixth session, with bloodshed in Syria highlighting potential supply issues that overshadowed worries about the global economy.

U.S. Treasury debt prices rose as investors turned defensive on persistent economic worries and financial contagion from the euro zone, which pushed bond yields toward historic lows.

The euro stumbled to its lowest in 3-1/2 years against the British pound, extending broad losses against other currencies after Merkel's comments. The single currency hit a record low against the Australian dollar and an 11-1/2 year low against the Swedish crown.

"We have not yet shaped the European project so that we can be sure that everything will turn out well, we still have work to do," Merkel was quoted in a media report as saying.

The German chancellor also reiterated her belief that the euro will survive, saying she was "optimistic that we will succeed."

"It's all about Merkel comments," said Vassili Serebriakov, senior currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York. "The mere fact that Merkel made a comment about the euro project has raised concern."

The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.2255, and the U.S. dollar index was up 0.11 percent at 83.122.

The sale of 4.17 billion euro of zero coupon two-year German bonds drew the strongest demand since a January, as investors paid Berlin to park cash in its two-year debt at auction for the first time ever.

Ten-year Bund yields were 3 basis points down at 1.20 percent, not far from a record low of 1.13 percent hit in January.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 7/32 in price to yield 1.4824 percent.

A rebound in tech stocks lifted Wall Street. Intel late Tuesday cut its full-year revenue outlook, the latest tech company to warn about slowing demand, but the shares rebounded 2.96 percent to $26.13 and lifted technology shares.

The PHLX semiconductor index jumped 2.9 percent a day after hitting its 2012 low.

"We're relatively stable today with a relief rally in Intel since people were worried the results would be much worse than what was delivered," said Clark Yingst, chief market analyst at Joseph Gunnar & Co in New York.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 54.80 points, or 0.43 percent, at 12,860.34. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 6.35 points, or 0.47 percent, at 1,370.02. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 27.71 points, or 0.95 percent, at 2,937.75.

Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh, said that companies are generating less revenue than forecast, but earnings are still beating expectations.

"Analysts have moved their targets (lower) and companies still are lean and mean and are able to generate profit," she said.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 1.1 percent at 1052.61 points, well within a 2.5 percent trading range of the past week.

Brent crude was up $1.21 to $105.21 a barrel. U.S. oil rose 64 cents to $89.86 a barrel.