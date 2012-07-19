* S&P 500 hits 2-1/2-month high; European shares at 4-month
high
* Spanish 10-year yields hit 7 percent after debt auction
* Oil rises on Mideast tension; soybeans, corn at record
highs
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, July 19 Global shares climbed to
two-week highs on Thursday as strong corporate earnings offset
weak U.S. economic data but concerns about Spain's financial
troubles drove the euro broadly lower.
Commodities rallied, with oil prices hitting eight-week
highs as Middle East tension stoked supply worries. Corn and
soybeans soared to record highs after a worsening U.S. farm-belt
drought raised worries about a possible food crisis.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index rallied to a fresh
2-1/2-month peak, lifted by a strong full-year outlook from IBM
, bullish earnings from eBay and Qualcomm's
expectations for a strong December quarter. European
equities hit four-month highs also on strong corporate results.
The positive sentiment was tempered, however, by
weaker-than-expected readings on U.S. manufacturing, housing and
labor markets. Adding to investor concern was a spike in Spain's
borrowing costs, which intensified fears Madrid may eventually
need a full-blown sovereign bailout.
"It is baked into stock prices that growth is going to be
slow for a little while," said Giri Cherukuri, head trader at
OakBrook Investments in Lisle, Illinois.
"People are focusing on individual stocks after earnings and
trying to figure out (through) outlooks how weak the economy
really is," he said.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.19 points,
or 0.22 percent, to 12,936.89. The S&P 500 Index added
3.83 points, or 0.28 percent, to 1,376.61. The Nasdaq Composite
Index gained 24.88 points, or 0.85 percent, to 2,967.48.
The MSCI world equity index gained 0.8
percent to 315.08. European shares rose 1 percent to
end at 1,064.47.
French industrial conglomerate Alstom, Biotech
company Actelion, home appliances maker Electrolux
and AkzoNobel all reported strong results.
The euro fell 0.1 percent to $1.2277. It also hit a
record low against the Australian dollar and a
3-1/2-year trough versus sterling.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields rose above the 7
percent line seen as unsustainable after the country paid
euro-era record yields for five-year funding as investors remain
concerned about its finances and growth prospects.
"The risk is that yields could start rising also in shorter
maturities, where Spain is doing most of the funding, and that
will basically be game over for Spain," said Gianluca Ziglio, a
strategist at UBS.
Germany warned that Spain's financial troubles are far from
over and its government should be ultimately responsible for
European aid to its banks. Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble
said the mere perception of insolvency risk in Spain could cause
contagion in the euro zone.
COMMODITIES RALLY
Brent crude gained for a seventh straight day,
rising $2.71 to $107.87 a barrel after an earlier high of
$108.18, while U.S. oil gained $2.86 to $92.73.
The killing of several Syrian security chiefs on Wednesday
and a deadly attack on Israeli tourists in Bulgaria, which
Israel accused Iran of carrying out, fueled worries over the
Middle East, source of more than a quarter of the world's oil.
Spot gold rose to $1,582 an ounce, following a rally
in oil prices.
Chicago Board of Trade spot September corn hit a
record high $8.12 per bushel. August soybeans posted a
record peak at $17.46-1/2. The month-long rally was fueled by
fears of a food crisis similar to that in 2008, when riots broke
out in some countries.
"I hesitate to use those words (food crisis) but the
circumstances are more severe now than they were in 2008," said
Dennis Gartman, a commodity trader and editor/publisher of The
Gartman Letter.
A rally in stocks eroded safe-haven demand for U.S.
government debt. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 6/32 in price, yielding 1.5145 percent.
Factory activity in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region contracted
for a third straight month in July and the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless aid surged last week, data showed
on Thursday. A separate report showed U.S. home resales fell to
the lowest level in eight months in June.
"While we believe that economic conditions have not
deteriorated sufficiently to push the Federal Reserve over the
edge, the odds of further policy action being taken in the near
term have clearly risen," said Millan Mulraine, senior macro
strategist at TD Securities in New York.