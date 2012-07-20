* U.S. stocks fall, European shares slip from four-month
highs
* Euro hits record lows against several currencies
* Spanish 10-year bond yields climb above 7 percent
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, July 20 U.S. and European stocks slid
o n F riday and the euro hit record lows against several
currencies after Spain's heavily indebted Valencia region called
for aid, increasing investor fears that the Spanish government
is moving toward a full-blown bailout.
Valencia sought help under an 18 billion euro ($22.1
billion) program passed o n T hursday that aims to help regional
finances.
The risk premium on Spanish government debt hit a euro-era
high as its borrowing costs rose to 7.32 percent. That yield is
above the 7 percent threshold considered unsustainable, and
little relief is seen any time soon.
The euro plumbed record lows against the Australian,
Canadian and New Zealand currencies and hit multi-month lows
against the Norwegian and Swedish crowns. Against the yen, it
hit the lowest level in more than 11 years.
The euro fell as low as $1.2143, its weakest level
against the dollar since mid-June 2010. It last traded at
$1.2167, down 0.9 percent, as a sell-off against sterling and
the Swedish crown exacerbated the euro's slide.
"The market got a little bit of a curve ball thrown at it
with the Valencia news," said Matthew Lifson, senior currency
trader and market analyst at Cambridge Mercantile Group in
Princeton, New Jersey. "We were drifting and everything was
looking OK and this news comes out and it just gives people more
reason to sell the euro."
U.S. stocks snapped a three-day winning streak while stocks
in Europe extended losses after the European Central Bank said
it would stop accepting Greek bonds as collateral, adding to
concerns about the euro zone debt crisis.
The news from Spain overshadowed another round of strong
corporate earnings, including a profit beat at General Electric
and strong advertising revenue at Google.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 108.91
points, or 0.84 percent, at 12,834.45. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 12.02 points, or 0.87 percent, at
1,364.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 31.13
points, or 1.05 percent, at 2,934.77.
The FTSEurofirst 300 provisionally closed down 1.4
percent at 1,049.28, and Spain's IBEX fell 5.8 percent,
its biggest one-day drop in two years.
Banks and insurers, which stand to lose on
their sovereign bond holdings and loan books if the euro zone
crisis intensifies, were among the top decliners in Europe.
Banks fell 3.8 percent and insurers slipped 2 percent.
"The news from Europe continues to be a smoldering mess, and
it will be a long convoluted process before things are resolved
there," said John Kattar, who helps oversee $1.7 billion in
assets as chief investment officer at Eastern Investment
Advisors in Boston.
German bond prices jumped and U.S. Treasuries rose as
investors clamored for safe-haven assets.
German 10-year bond yields fell almost 6 basis
points to 1.164 percent, and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury
note was up 15/32 in price to yield 1.4584 percent.
The U.S. dollar index rose almost 0.7 percent to 83.443.
Oil fell below $106 per barrel as a firmer dollar spurred a
dip from an eight-week high hit in the previous session due to
supply worries linked to tension in the Middle East and hopes of
an economic stimulus in the United States.
Brent crude was down $1.83 at $105.97 a barrel, but
still headed for its longest winning streak since the end of
February, having gained about 18 percent over the four-week
period.
U.S. August crude was down $1.79 at $90.87 a barrel
around the same time. It is on track for an almost 6 percent
gain this week, its third weekly gain in four.
A rally in soft commodities, which has pushed corn and
soybean prices to record highs, showed no signs of abating.