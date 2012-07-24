* German factory activity contracts sharply in July
* Chinese data supports copper, oil prices
* U.S. manufacturing expands at slowest pace since late 2010
By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, July 24 Conflicting signals about
global manufacturing kept stocks little changed on Tuesday a day
after markets sold off, while rising debt yields in Spain kept
the focus on the euro zone's crisis.
Data revealed Europe's economic troubles caused a sharp
slowdown in German factory activity, although an improvement in
China's manufacturing sector supported oil and copper prices.
U.S. data showed manufacturing expanded at its slowest pace
since late 2010, hobbled by weak overseas demand for American
goods, though a rise in domestic orders helped cushion the blow.
"The data is not all that negative, not all that positive.
There are some slight signs that the manufacturing sector is
leveling off," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at
Rockwell Global Capital in New York.
He said economic numbers were being overshadowed by concerns
about Spain and its slow slide towards needing a bailout. "That
will be the center of focus," Cardillo said.
Spanish bond yields rose further, climbing above 7.6 percent
on the benchmark 10-year, and a successful sale of short-term
debt offered little support.
Rating agency Moody's on Monday changed its outlook for
Germany to negative, in part, on the potential cost to Berlin if
Spain needs more financial help. Moody's also cut the outlook
for the Netherlands and Luxembourg to negative from stable.
A cautious outlook from the world's largest package delivery
company UPS weighed further on U.S. equities.
The Dow Jones industrial average lost 26.57 points,
or 0.21 percent, to 12,694.89. The S&P 500 Index dipped
1.99 points, or 0.15 percent, to 1,348.53. The Nasdaq Composite
shed 1.31 points, or 0.05 percent, to 2,888.84. The S&P
fell 0.9 percent on Monday.
The MSCI world equity index fell 0.25
percent after it lost 1.7 percent on Monday. The FTSEurofirst
300 index of top European shares was also flat a day
after a 2.4 percent drop.
The euro edged down versus the U.S. dollar, marking
its fifth day of declines for a total drop of about 1.5 percent.
On Monday it hit a 25-month low of $1.2067.
U.S. Treasuries yields rose before the first of $99 billion
in new debt sales planned for this week. Benchmark 10-year note
yields rose to 1.43 percent on Tuesday, up from a
record low of 1.3977 on Monday.
CHINA SUPPORT
A survey of factory activity in China pointed to improving
conditions and easing fears of a sharp slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
Commodity markets took their lead from the signs of
improvement in China's giant manufacturing sector.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
added 0.4 percent after earlier having risen more than 1
percent. Brent crude gained 41 cents to $103.67 a barrel
and U.S. crude gained 45 cents to trade at $88.59.