* Doubts rise over prospects for bold central bank action
* U.S. stocks mostly flat ahead of two-day Fed meeting
* Oil dips below $106 though Chinese hint at growth measures
* Euro edges higher versus dollar
By Steven C. Johnson
NEW YORK, July 31 U.S. stocks were mixed on
Tuesday while European shares snapped a three-day winning streak
and oil slipped on fear central banks may not deliver enough
stimulus to quell concerns about a global slowdown.
Equities and oil had been climbing steadily since European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi said last week he would do
whatever it took to save the euro. Markets interpreted that to
mean the ECB could announce at its Thursday meeting plans to
lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs by buying those
countries' bonds.
Flagging growth in the United States had also raised hopes
the Federal Reserve, which begins a two-day rate-setting meeting
on Tuesday, would step up bond purchases of its own, though most
economists expect it to hold its fire until September.
"The markets have run ahead of themselves. And I think
certainly the ECB and the Federal Reserve will hold back from
pumping in more money at this point in time," said Manoj Ladwa,
head of trading at TJ Markets.
Neither central bank is expected to stay on the sidelines
for long, though, and that has helped pull the euro off two-year
lows and underpin U.S. stocks' best year-to-date rise since
2003.
The euro was last up 0.4 percent at $1.2311, while
U.S. government bonds also rose, with the benchmark 10-year U.S.
note up 6/32 in price to yield 1.48 percent.
But some traders said the ECB may not be able to live up to
expectations, particularly if news from the debt-stricken euro
zone continues to worsen.
Capital flight from Spain gathered pace in May while the
central government's deficit widened, raising fears that the
country may soon need a full-scale bailout.
"Everybody is waiting for Thursday to see if Draghi can
deliver," said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead
Capital, which manages $500 million of assets. "He'd better pull
a big rabbit out of his hat."
Internal debate within the ECB could mean that bold action
is still weeks away.
"There is a clear danger that expectations might be too
high," said Nick Parsons, head of market strategy at nabCapital
in London.
The safe-haven German bond market reflected those concerns
as the premium investors demand to hold Spanish or Italian
10-year bonds over German ones widened
FADING MOMENTUM
European shares, which were heading for their best month
since October after soaring more than 5 percent in the last
three sessions, went into reverse, with the FTSE Eurofirst 300
index down 0.8 percent.
Investors were unnerved by weaker-than-expected earnings
from Deutsche Bank and other major banks. The euro
zone's ongoing debt crisis has hurt revenues.
In U.S. markets, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 8.21 points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,064.80. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was down 0.35 points, or 0.03 percent,
at 1,384.95. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 7.21
points, or 0.24 percent, at 2,953.05.
With 303 of S&P 500 companies having reported quarterly
earnings, 66 percent have beaten analysts' expectations. The
average over the past four quarters is 68 percent.
Incoming economic data has painted a mixed picture at best.
A fourth straight monthly rise in U.S. single-family home prices
offered some encouragement Tuesday, though a fall in
inflation-adjusted consumer spending in June underscored the
economy's loss of momentum as the second quarter ended.
"Consumers are afraid," said Matthew Lifson, analyst at
Cambridge Mercantile Group in Princeton, New Jersey. "This data
suggests the U.S. economy is stagnant overall."
That should keep future Fed action in focus, analysts said.
A separate report showed consumer confidence rose
unexpectedly this month.
CONCERN IN COMMODITY MARKETS
Commodity markets, too, are concerned about the health of
the global economy as Europe's debt crisis and slowing growth in
China and the United States weigh on demand.
That has put stress on major Asian exporters, including
Japan, Taiwan and South Korea.
But commodities got some support from an official Xinhua
news agency report quoting Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao as saying
that China would increase fiscal and monetary policy support to
the economy in the second half of the year.
Brent crude, which chalked up its biggest monthly gain in
July since February, was down 68 cents at $105.50 a barrel
, while U.S. crude was down $1.11 at $88.67 a barrel.
Spot gold fell $2.55 to $1,617.90 an ounce in muted
trade ahead of the ECB meeting. Prices were still on track for a
second straight monthly rise.