* Stocks, euro gain on ECB, euro zone hopes
* Wall St rises, S&P 500 tops 1,400
* Oil extends gains on stimulus hopes, supply concerns
* Standard Chartered stock falls sharply on Iran accusation
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 7 World stocks hit a three-month
high and the euro gained on Tuesday as investors drew
encouragement from signs that Europe is edging toward resolving
its debt crisis even as the economic impact in the region
worsens.
Global markets have enjoyed a strong run this week after the
European Central Bank indicated it may start buying government
bonds again to ease the pressure on Spain and Italy, albeit
under strict conditions that have yet to be fully worked out.
Investors are also watching for signs that the Federal
Reserve will take any fresh measures to bolster the U.S. economy
when it meets next month. Eric Rosengren, president of the
Boston Federal Reserve Bank, said on Tuesday the central bank
should launch another bond-buying program of whatever size and
duration is necessary to get the economy back on its feet.
Many analysts expect the Fed could launch a third round of
bond-buying, known as quantitative easing, when it next meets,
in mid-September. Richard Fisher, president of the Dallas Fed
and a monetary policy hawk, on Monday told Reuters that taking
new steps so close to November's presidential election would be
a mistake.
U.S. stocks were higher in the early afternoon, with the S&P
500 hitting the psychologically important 1,400 level for the
first time since early May.
"Lots of people are starting to discount the fundamental
issues in Europe and are now embracing risk. Spanish yields have
come in, so the fire is not out, but they seem to be containing
it better," said David Lutz, head of ETF trading at Stifel
Nicolaus Capital Markets in Baltimore.
Oil prices extended gains on expectations of further
economic stimulus, as well as supply worries with falling North
Sea output expected in September, Middle East tensions and the
Gulf of Mexico hurricane season. Brent crude futures pushed
above $111 a barrel.
Highlighting the importance of quick action, data showed
that Germany, Europe's economic powerhouse, took a bigger hit
than expected in June with industrial orders falling 1.7
percent. Contracts from the euro zone fell by 4.9 percent.
The cautious hopes that Europe's three-year crisis was
edging toward a solution lifted the MSCI world equity index
0.8 percent, its highest level since early May.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained 96.91 points,
or 0.74 percent, to 13,214.42. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
rose 12.13 points, or 0.87 percent, to 1,406.36. The
Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 34.94 points, or 1.17
percent, to 3,024.85.
Still, volume was light, with about 2.02 billion shares
traded on the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE Amex and Nasdaq near
midday. Average daily volume in 2012, to date, is 6.69 billion.
Equities markets have enjoyed renewed demand from investors
over the past three months as high-rated government bond returns
have fallen sharply due to demand from investors seeking safety
from the troubles in Europe, increasing the relative
attractiveness of blue-chip stocks.
European shares had a choppier day after the disappointing
German data, while Italy's recession extended into a fourth
consecutive quarter.
Oil stocks got a boost from rising crude prices, helping
the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European companies
finish up 0.8 percent at its highest level in more than four
months.
SKEPTICS REMAIN
A sharp drop in shares of Standard Chartered Plc
after New York's bank regulator threatened to tear up its state
banking license weighed on European bank stocks.
"We're more enthusiastic about oil stocks than banks. Higher
oil prices will be beneficial and equity markets are continuing
to be supported by the fact that central banks appear ready to
ride to the rescue," said Cheviot Asset Management partner David
Miller.
Standard Chartered plummeted more than 16 percent after the
New York State Department of Financial Services said the
British-based lender hid $250 billion in transactions tied to
Iran.
The euro was still basking in the glow of ECB President
Mario Draghi's promise that the central bank was "ready to do
whatever it takes to preserve the euro," and the expectations it
would intervene to help Spain and Italy.
The euro gained for a third day against the dollar, climbing
0.2 percent to $1.2423. It hit a one-month high of
$1.2443 on Monday.
Investors, however, remain cautious about the next steps, as
ECB action can be triggered only when a country decides its
finances are in such bad shape that it needs a bailout, which
could arouse new fears about the whole region.
"Skeptics remain and the ECB will have to replace rhetoric
with action sooner than later for this upward move to gain any
momentum," said Matthew Lifson, senior trader and analyst at
Cambridge Mercantile Group in Princeton, New Jersey. "There are
still people predicting the $1.2000 level in the euro by year
end."
The ECB could resume bond buying - possibly as soon as
September - that will target shorter-dated sovereign debt and
aim to complement the combined firepower of the region's two
bailout funds while keeping the pressure on governments to
reform.
But the euro zone's new permanent bailout fund has yet to be
formally approved by paymaster Germany, and rules governing any
ECB bond buying still have to be agreed by internal committees
at the central bank.
Brent crude for September delivery rose $2.73 to
$112.28 a barrel, climbing above $110 a barrel for the first
time since mid May. U.S. crude jumped $1.85 to $94.05.