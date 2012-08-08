* European, U.S. shares fall modestly
* Euro weaker against dollar, oil prices up in choppy trade
* Bank of England cuts growth outlook, no hint of future
action
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 8 A three-day rally in world
equity markets faded o n W ednesday, with shares trading little
changed, while the euro fell as doubts grew on the prospects for
early central bank action to bolster the global economy and
tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Risky assets began rising on Friday after U.S. jobs data
eased concerns about global growth but supported hopes of
further policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Last week's signal
by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that it may ease
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy provided further optimism.
But the Bank of England on Wednesday gave no hint of future
action despite slashing its growth forecast, prompting investors
to shed riskier assets such as stocks.
The uncertain direction for fiscal policy pushed Wall Street
stocks modestly lower in early trading, while European shares
backed off from more than four-month highs.
"We're certainly skeptical about the ability of the
authorities to really make big changes in the euro zone
landscape," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life
Investments.
"I think this is just one of those days where the market is
coming more round to a more skeptical view of whether they can
achieve what they need to achieve given how poor these economies
are, and how difficult it is to make the fiscal and structural
adjustments to make them more competitive."
The UK central bank said it did not expect Britain's
recession-hit economy to show much growth at all this year
despite all its efforts to pump in cash, but it remained
equivocal on whether further measures were likely.
Investors had hoped the Bank of England would point to an
easing in policy later in the year as the gloomy contents of its
quarterly economic outlook had been widely anticipated.
In a further sign of Europe's worsening economic conditions,
France's central bank said the French economy was likely to slip
into a shallow recession in the third quarter.
The Chinese central bank is next to face the spotlight, with
a batch of economic data due o n T hursday likely to draw
attention to the nation's cooling growth rate.
"GOOD RUN"
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
was off 0.05 percent. European shares had gained since Draghi
first signaled a more interventionist stance to defend the euro
two weeks ago.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 7.84 points,
or 0.06 percent, at 13,160.80. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was down 1.85 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,399.50. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was down 9.99 points, or 0.33
percent, at 3,005.87.
"We've had a pretty good run," said Lazard Capital Markets
Managing Director Art Hogan. "We're in a position in the market
now where there are no clear catalysts and yet we've been
inching higher. The market seems to be finding its path of least
resistance."
Standard Chartered Bank, under fire from
accusations it violated U.S. laws by hiding $250 billion in
transactions tied to Iran, clawed back some of its huge losses
and was up more than 8 percent. The British bank's shares dived
16.4 percent on T ues day on hefty volume.
The bank's top executives were working on its defense
strategy o n W ednesday, having already contested the regulator's
figures.
MSCI's world equity index weakened 0.1
percent for its first down day this week.
MARKETS TURN WARY
In early New York trading, the euro was down 0.5
percent at $1.2363, turning lower after gains that took it to a
one-month high of $1.2443 on Monday.
Investors were looking for more details of the ECB's latest
proposal to tackle the three year-old debt crisis that has
threatened the survival of the 17-nation currency bloc.
Draghi has said the bank may buy the short-term bonds of
euro zone nations battling with rising yields on their debt, but
that any action had to be in conjunction with the euro zone's
bailout funds and under strict conditions.
In the debt market, Germany's sale of 3.4 billion euros of
10-year government bonds attracted more demand than a similar
auction last month, indicating investors' appetite for safe
haven assets has not diminished much since Draghi's statements.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields
briefly touched the 7 percent level - beyond which funding costs
are perceived to be unaffordable in the long run - on the
growing view that it may take time until Spain asks for a
bailout.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 1/32, the yield at 1.63 percent.
Oil prices were choppy, with Brent crude futures for
September up 52 cents to $112.52 a barrel, while U.S.
crude gained 30 cents at $93.97.