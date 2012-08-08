* European, U.S. shares edge higher
* Euro weaker against dollar, oil prices up in choppy trade
* Bank of England cuts growth outlook, no hint of future
action
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 8 Global shares were little
changed o n W ednesday, while the euro fell as a lack of details
prompted investors to tone down optimism for early central bank
action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Risky assets began rising on Friday after U.S. jobs data
eased concerns about global growth but supported hopes of
further policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Last week's signal
by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that it may ease
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy provided further optimism.
But conviction waned on Wednesday after the Bank of England
gave no hint of future action despite slashing its growth
forecast.
The uncertain direction for monetary policy made investors
cautious and U.S. and European shares drifted slightly higher in
midday trade after declines earlier.
"We're certainly skeptical about the ability of the
authorities to really make big changes in the euro zone
landscape," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life
Investments.
"I think this is just one of those days where the market is
coming more round to a more skeptical view of whether they can
achieve what they need to achieve given how poor these economies
are, and how difficult it is to make the fiscal and structural
adjustments to make them more competitive."
The UK central bank said it did not expect Britain's
recession-hit economy to show much growth at all this year
despite all its efforts to pump in cash, but it remained
equivocal on whether further measures were likely.
Investors had hoped the Bank of England would point to an
easing in policy later in the year as the gloomy contents of its
quarterly economic outlook had been widely anticipated.
In a further sign of Europe's worsening economic conditions,
France's central bank said the French economy was likely to slip
into a shallow recession in the third quarter.
The Chinese central bank is next to face the spotlight, with
a batch of economic data due o n T hursday likely to draw
attention to the nation's cooling growth rate.
"GOOD RUN"
Brent crude hit a three-month high after data showed U.S.
crude stocks fell sharply and as concerns deepened over the
immediate outlook for North Sea oil production.
Brent futures for September were up 90 cents to
$112.90 a barrel after earlier hitting a high above $113. U.S.
crude gained 65 cents to $94.32.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally closed up 0.1 percent. European shares had gained
since Draghi first signaled a more interventionist stance to
defend the euro two weeks ago.
The Dow Jones industrial average edged up 16.12
points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,184.72. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was up 1.01 points, or 0.07 percent, at 1,402.36.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 2.42 points, or 0.08
percent, at 3,018.28.
"We've had a pretty good run," said Lazard Capital Markets
Managing Director Art Hogan. "We're in a position in the market
now where there are no clear catalysts and yet we've been
inching higher. The market seems to be finding its path of least
resistance."
Standard Chartered Bank, under fire from
accusations it violated U.S. laws by hiding $250 billion in
transactions tied to Iran, clawed back some of its huge losses
and was up more than 7 percent. The British bank's shares dived
16.4 percent on T ues day on hefty volume.
The bank's top executives were working on its defense
strategy o n W ednesday, having already contested the regulator's
figures.
MSCI's world equity index inched up 0.06
percent.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.2365, turning
lower after gains that took it to a one-month high of $1.2443 on
Monday.
Investors were looking for more details of the ECB's latest
proposal to tackle the three year-old debt crisis that has
threatened the survival of the 17-nation currency bloc.
Draghi has said the bank may buy the short-term bonds of
euro zone nations battling with rising yields on their debt, but
that any action had to be in conjunction with the euro zone's
bailout funds and under strict conditions.
In the debt market, Germany's sale of 3.4 billion euros of
10-year government bonds attracted more demand than a similar
auction last month, indicating investors' appetite for
safe-haven assets has not diminished much since Draghi's
statements.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields
briefly touched the 7 percent level - beyond which funding costs
are perceived to be unaffordable in the long run - on the
growing view that it may take time until Spain asks for a
bailout.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 1/32, the yield at 1.63 percent.