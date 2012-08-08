* European, U.S. shares little changed
NEW YORK, Aug 8 Global shares lost steam on
Wednesday after a three-day rally, while the euro fell as a lack
of details prompted investors to tone down optimism for early
central bank action to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Risky assets began rising on Friday after U.S. jobs data
eased concerns about global growth but supported hopes of
further policy easing by the Federal Reserve. Last week's signal
by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi that it may ease
borrowing costs for Spain and Italy provided further optimism.
But conviction waned on Wednesday after the Bank of England
gave no hint of future action despite slashing its growth
forecast.
Investors had hoped the Bank of England would point to an
easing in policy later in the year as the gloomy contents of its
quarterly economic outlook had been widely anticipated.
The uncertain direction for monetary policy made investors
cautious and stocks on Wall Street were little changed in early
afternoon. European shares ended slightly higher.
"We're certainly skeptical about the ability of the
authorities to really make big changes in the euro zone
landscape," said Richard Batty, strategist at Standard Life
Investments.
"I think this is just one of those days where the market is
coming more round to a more skeptical view of whether they can
achieve what they need to achieve, given how poor these
economies are and how difficult it is to make the fiscal and
structural adjustments to make them more competitive."
Still, hopes were not completely dashed that action would be
taken to lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs, helping to
limit the euro's decline.
In a further sign of Europe's worsening economic conditions,
France's central bank said the French economy was likely to slip
into a shallow recession in the third quarter.
STANDARD CHARTERED BOUNCES
Brent crude hit a three-month high after data showed U.S.
crude stocks fell more than expected and as concerns deepened
over the immediate outlook for North Sea oil production.
Brent futures for September slipped 33 cents to
$111.70 a barrel after earlier hitting a high above $113. U.S.
crude dipped 48 cents to $93.19.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed up 0.2 percent. European shares had gained since Draghi
first signaled a more interventionist stance to defend the euro
two weeks ago.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.97
points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,166.63. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 0.54 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,400.81.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 3.70 points, or 0.12
percent, at 3,012.16.
"There's been a little bit of pullback, a little bit of
profit-taking, but we don't really see a lot of action," said
Stephen Carl, principal and head of U.S. Equity Trading at the
Williams Capital Group LP.
Standard Chartered Bank, under fire because of
accusations it violated U.S. laws by hiding $250 billion in
transactions tied to Iran, clawed back some of its huge losses
and was up more than 7 percent. The British bank's shares dived
16.4 percent on Tuesday on hefty volume.
The bank's top executives were working on its defense
strategy on Wednesday, having already contested the regulator's
figures.
MSCI's world equity index was 0.04 percent
lower.
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.2358, turning
lower after gains that took it to a one-month high of $1.2443 on
Monday.
Draghi has said the bank may buy the short-term bonds of
euro zone nations battling with rising yields on their debt, but
that any action had to be in conjunction with the euro zone's
bailout funds and under strict conditions.
In the debt market, Germany's sale of 3.4 billion euros of
10-year government bonds attracted more demand than a similar
auction last month, indicating investors' appetite for
safe-haven assets has not diminished much since Draghi's
statements.
Ten-year Spanish government bond yields
briefly touched the 7 percent level - seen as unsustainable in
the long run - on the growing view that it may take time until
Spain asks for a bailout.
U.S. Treasuries prices eased, with yields reaching the
highest in over a month after an auction of $24 billion of
10-year notes was met with tepid demand.
The benchmark 10-year notes were 6/32 lower in
price to yield 1.65 percent.