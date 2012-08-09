* China data keeps alive talk of fresh central bank stimulus

* European shares approach 2012 high; S&P near 4-year high

* Oil up but euro wavers as markets worry about ECB resolve

By Steven C. Johnson and Richard Hubbard

NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 9 U.S. stocks hovered near a four-year high and European shares closed in on their 2012 peak on Thursday after Chinese economic data kept hope alive that global central banks would do more to stimulate growth.

Oil prices edged up as well after China said annual consumer inflation hit a 30-month low last month as industrial output grew at it slowest pace in some three years.

Financial markets saw that as a sign that officials would do more to stimulate the world's second-largest economy, which has been losing momentum since the start of last year.

Those hopes offset worries that the European Central Bank, which outlined a plan last week to help cut escalating borrowing costs in Spain and Italy, was taking too long to follow through.

That weakened the euro on Thursday and, some traders said, was helping to slow U.S. stocks' five-week march higher.

"If you're anticipating more quantitative easing and a reasonable possibility of modest earnings growth, equities aren't particularly expensive and so they can grind higher," said Richard Batty, global investment strategist at Standard Life Investments. "But we shouldn't get carried away," he added.

On Wall Street, The Dow Jones industrial average was up 0.79 points, or 0.01 percent, at 13,176.43. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was down 0.01 points, or 0.00 percent, at 1,402.21, just a breath away from a four-year high around 1,422.

The FTSE Eurofirst 300 index of top European shares traded around 1,098 points, just under its 2012 peak of 1,106.79 hit on March 16 after the European Central Bank pumped a trillion euros of cash into the banking system.

Evidence that the euro zone's debt and growth problems have caused a slowdown in economic activity in the United States and Asia has added to expectations that other major central banks will soon announce their own plans to ease policies.

Over the last five years, the world's major central banks have cut interest rates to record lows and pumped trillions into the financial system through unconventional policies, an attempt to prop up global growth as households, companies and governments try to reduce high levels of debt.

Exactly five years ago -- on Aug. 9, 2007 -- the ECB got the ball rolling when it injected an unprecedented amount of funds into a stalled financial system after French bank BNP Paribas said losses on U.S. subprime mortgages had forced it to halt redemptions at three of its funds.

Other leading central banks followed suit on a day widely regarded as marking the start of the financial crisis.

COMMODITIES up, EURO DIPS

Commodity markets took their cue from the Chinese data and the prospects of further central bank action. Brent crude rose for a fifth session to add 31 cents to $112.45 a barrel < LCOc1> while gold rose $2.82 to just above $1,614 an ounce.

U.S. crude oil rose 44 cents to $93.79 per barrel

"Sentiment has turned around from the end of June on supportive factors such as potential stimulus packages from the Federal Reserve Bank and the European Central Bank," said Tetsu Emori, a Tokyo-based commodities fund manager at Astmax Investment.

The euro fell 0.6 percent to $1.2294 while benchmark 10-year German bunds were little changed to yield 1.433.

U.S. government bonds struggled after U.S. data showed a larger-than-expected decline in the number of Americans filing for first-time jobless benefits and a narrowing of the U.S. trade deficit.

Jacob Oubina, senior U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York, said the trade data in particular could result in and upward revision to U.S. second-quarter growth. Data last month showed the economy slowed to a 1.5 percent growth rate between April and June.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 9/32 to yield 1.71 percent.