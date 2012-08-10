* European, U.S. shares down modestly
* Limbo over ECB bond buying dominates sentiment
* Weak China data adds to stimulus talk
* Euro hits one-week low against the dollar
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 10 Global shares lost momentum on
F riday, falling for the first time in five days after weak
Chinese trade data, though declines were limited by expectations
policymakers could act to shore up the world's economies.
Stock markets' recent rally has been underpinned by comments
by ECB President Mario Draghi two weeks ago that the central
bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to preserve the euro,"
raising hopes of heavy bond buying to aid Spain and Italy.
A lower than expected reading in China's July exports on
Friday, however, soured the mood. In addition, new bank loans in
China were at a 10-month low, suggesting pro-growth policies
have been slow to gain traction and that more urgent action may
be needed.
The weakness in exports was in part due to slower demand
from Europe.
"The data was not bad, it was horrendous," said Paul
Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"China's export problem is an external problem and it has to
do with Europe," he added. "After these numbers, investors may
want to see (stimulus) activity fairly quickly, especially from
the ECB."
Some economists said the Chinese central bank could move as
early as this weekend to ease policy.
European and U.S. stocks were modestly weaker in midday
trade, while the data also dampened the euro.
"After such a rally, people are tempting to book a bit of
profit. It's just healthy, investors are catching their breath,"
said Isabelle Enos, deputy head of asset management at
B*Capital, in Paris.
ECB WATCH
Limbo in the euro zone kept equities markets in check.
Next week, second-quarter gross domestic product data is
expected to show the euro zone economy contracted.
Hopes are high that the ECB will step in with bond purchases
to ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy. But until details
emerge - including the strings attached to any support -
investors will be wary.
The euro struggled against the dollar as investors took a
cautious stance. The currency slid 0.1 percent to
$1.2297, off a one-month high of $1.2443 struck on Monday and
falling to a one-week low of $1.2239.
"Despite what the ECB is saying, you're seeing risk
sentiment reverse," said Lucy Lillicrap, senior risk consultant
at global payments company AFEX Markets Plc in London.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
provisionally ended down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI's world
equity index was off 0.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 15.76
points, or 0.12 percent, at 13,149.43. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.88 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,400.92.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 7.49 points, or 0.25
percent, at 3,011.15.
In New York, shares of soccer club Manchester United
were flat on their first day of trading. The stock was
near its offer price of $14.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
11/32, the yield at 1.6573 percent.
Fears of a new world food crisis were heightened on Friday
by a U.S. government report that showed domestic and soybean
crops have been slashed even more than expected by the worst
drought in half a century and will fail to replenish ultra-low
stockpiles.
Corn prices briefly touched another record high before
easing after the report said the soaring cost of the grain would
hit demand.
CBOT December corn was down 0.2 percent at $8.22 a
bushel after setting an all-time high of $8.49.
Oil markets were lower after the International Energy Agency
cut its demand forecasts for next year and said crude stocks
were rising.
Brent crude fell 70 cents to $112.52 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was down 55 cents at $92.82.