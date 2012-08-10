* European, U.S. shares down modestly
* Limbo over ECB bond buying dominates sentiment
* Weak China data adds to stimulus talk
* Euro hits one-week low against the dollar
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 10 Global shares lost momentum on
Friday, falling for the first time in five days, on weak Chinese
trade data, though declines were limited by expectations
policymakers could act to shore up the world's economies.
Stock markets' recent rally has been underpinned by comments
by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi two weeks ago
that the central bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to
preserve the euro," raising hopes of heavy bond buying to aid
Spain and Italy.
A weaker-than-expected reading in China's July exports on
Friday, however, soured the mood. In addition, new bank loans in
China were at a 10-month low, suggesting pro-growth policies
have been insufficient and that more urgent action may be
needed.
The weakness in exports included a 16 percent drop in sales
to Europe from a year ago.
"The data from China is concerning because the global
economy is still the backdrop for the market. People are still
very cautious because of the global growth concerns," said Paul
Brigandi, vice president of trading at Direxion Funds in New
York.
Some economists said the Chinese central bank could move as
early as this weekend to ease policy.
U.S. stocks were modestly weaker in early afternoon trade,
while the data also dampened the euro.
"The data was not bad, it was horrendous," said Paul
Mendelsohn, chief investment strategist at Windham Financial
Services in Charlotte, Vermont.
"After these numbers, investors may want to see (stimulus)
activity fairly quickly, especially from the ECB."
ECB WATCH
Equities markets were kept in check as the euro zone's
outlook remained in limbo.
Next week, second-quarter gross domestic product data is
expected to show the euro zone economy contracted.
Hopes are high that the ECB will step in with bond purchases
to ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy. But until details
emerge - including the strings attached to any support -
investors will be wary.
The euro struggled against the dollar as investors took a
cautious stance. The currency slid 0.1 percent to
$1.2291, off a one-month high of $1.2443 struck on Monday and
falling to a one-week low of $1.2239.
"Despite what the ECB is saying, you're seeing risk
sentiment reverse," said Lucy Lillicrap, senior risk consultant
at global payments company AFEX Markets Plc in London.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI's world equity index
was off 0.2 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 23.23
points, or 0.18 percent, to 13,141.96. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index eased 2.70 points, or 0.19 percent, to 1,400.10.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 8.94 points, or 0.30
percent, to 3,009.70.
"After such a rally, people are tempted to book a bit of
profit. It's just healthy, investors are catching their breath,"
said Isabelle Enos, deputy head of asset management at
B*Capital, in Paris.
In New York, shares of soccer club Manchester United
were flat on their first day of trading. The stock was
near its offer price of $14.
U.S. Treasury debt prices benefited from investors looking
for safety and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
traded 11/32 higher in price to yield 1.66 percent.
Fears of a new world food crisis were heightened on Friday
by a U.S. government report that showed domestic and soybean
crops have been slashed even more than expected by the worst
drought in half a century and will fail to replenish ultra-low
stockpiles.
Corn prices briefly touched another record high before
easing after the report said the soaring cost of the grain would
hit demand.
CBOT December corn was down 0.6 percent at $8.19 a
bushel after setting an all-time high of $8.49.
Oil markets were lower after the International Energy Agency
cut its demand forecasts for next year and said crude stocks
were rising.
Brent crude fell 38 cents to $112.84 a barrel,
while U.S. crude was down 79 cents at $92.57.