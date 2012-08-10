* U.S. shares recover in late trading to end higher
* Limbo of ECB bond-buying dominates sentiment
* Weak China data adds to stimulus talk
* Euro hits one-week low against the dollar
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 10 U.S. stocks notched a gain for
the sixth session in a row on Friday, while the euro faltered as
gloomy Chinese economic data butted up against expectations
policymakers could act to shore up the world's economies.
Stock markets' recent rally has been underpinned by comments
by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi two weeks ago
that the central bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to
preserve the euro," raising hopes of heavy bond buying to aid
Spain and Italy.
A weaker-than-expected reading in China's July exports on
Friday, however, soured the mood and took U.S. stocks lower for
most of the day. In addition, new bank loans in China were at a
10-month low, suggesting pro-growth policies have been
insufficient and that more urgent action may be needed.
The weakness in exports included a 16 percent drop in sales
to Europe from a year ago.
"The data from China is concerning because the global
economy is still the backdrop for the market. People are still
very cautious because of the global growth concerns," said Paul
Brigandi, vice president of trading at Direxion Funds in New
York.
Some economists said the Chinese central bank could move as
early as this weekend to ease policy.
European shares closed lower but Wall Street recovered late
in the day in thin trade. The euro headed for its first weekly
drop against the dollar and yen in three weeks.
"It makes sense that we'd take a bit of a breather, but
momentum has been strong and the fact that we've held steady
despite a lack of good news is a good sign the trend will
continue," said Joe Bell, senior equity analyst at Schaeffer's
Investment Research in Cincinnati.
ECB WATCH
Equities markets were kept in check as the euro zone's
outlook remained in limbo.
Next week, second-quarter gross domestic product data is
expected to show the euro zone economy contracted.
Hopes are high that the ECB will step in with bond purchases
to ease borrowing costs for Spain and Italy. But until details
emerge - including the strings attached to any support -
investors will be wary.
The euro struggled against the dollar as investors took a
cautious stance. The currency fell 0.1 percent to
$1.2290, off a one-month high of $1.2443 struck on Monday and
falling to a one-week low of $1.2239.
"Despite what the ECB is saying, you're seeing risk
sentiment reverse," said Lucy Lillicrap, senior risk consultant
at global payments company AFEX Markets Plc in London.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
ended down 0.1 percent, while the MSCI's world equity index
eked out a gain of 0.01 percent.
"After such a rally, people are tempted to book a bit of
profit. It's just healthy, investors are catching their breath,"
said Isabelle Enos, deputy head of asset management at
B*Capital, in Paris.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 42.76 points,
or 0.32 percent, to 13,207.95. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
added 3.07 points, or 0.22 percent, to 1,405.87. The
Nasdaq Composite Index gained 2.22 points, or 0.07
percent, to 3,020.86.
In New York, shares of soccer club Manchester United
were flat on their first day of trading. The stock
ended at its offer price of $14.
U.S. Treasury debt prices benefited from investors looking
for safety and the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note
rose 11/32 in price to yield 1.657 percent.
Fears of a new world food crisis were heightened on Friday
by a U.S. government report that showed domestic and soybean
crops have been slashed even more than expected by the worst
drought in half a century and will fail to replenish ultra-low
stockpiles.
Corn futures briefly touched another record high but closed
lower as demand was scaled back.
CBOT December corn fell 1.8 percent to $8.09-1/4 a
bushel after setting an all-time high of $8.49.
Oil markets were lower after China's crude oil imports
dropped in July and on weaker global oil demand forecasts by the
International Energy Agency.
Brent crude settled 27 cents lower at $112.95 a barrel
, while U.S. crude lost 49 cents to $92.87.