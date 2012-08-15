* Wall Street shares steady on output, home builder data
* Benchmark U.S. yields hit highest level in 3 months
* U.S. dollar at one-month high vs yen on rising U.S. yields
* Oil climbs partly on growing Middle East tension
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 15 U.S. stocks were steady on
Wednesday, holding close to their highest level since May on
hopes of more central bank stimulus for struggling economies,
but uncertainty about the extent and timing of any moves hurt
the euro and safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds.
Oil prices in London clung near three-month peaks, boosted
by worries about supply disruption due to Mideast tensions,
while a focus on some weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data
pushed gold back above $1,600 an ounce.
Stock markets have been riding high in recent weeks on hopes
that European Central Bank plans expected to be detailed in
September can put a floor under Spain and Italy's debt troubles
and prevent the euro zone from unraveling.
Traders have also raised bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will
embark on a third round of large-scale bond purchases, known as
QE3, perhaps as soon as its next policy meeting in September.
While recent weak economic data in Europe and Asia supported
the view that more monetary stimulus is needed to avert a global
recession, surprisingly strong July figures on U.S. employment
and retail sales recently caused some traders to reconsider the
expected timing on QE3.
"While one or two data points alone will not meaningfully
alter the outlook for Fed monetary policy, additional upside
surprises to U.S. data over the coming weeks would indeed see
investors scale back expectations for additional Fed easing,"
said Omer Esiner, chief analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange
in Washington.
Data on Wednesday added to evidence the U.S. economy may not
be as weak as previously feared. The Federal Reserve reported a
0.6 percent increase in industrial output in July, and a
separate private-sector report showed that a gauge of home
builder confidence hit its highest level in more than five years
in August.
But a report from the New York Federal Reserve showed
manufacturing in New York state contracted for the first time in
10 months. The New York Fed's Empire State index provides one of
the earliest monthly guideposts to U.S. factory
conditions.
Investors took solace for now that a sluggish U.S. economy
would not result in a severe deterioration in consumer demand
and corporate profits, supporting some appetite for equities.
The Standard & Poor's 500 index has lingered around
the 1,400 point mark, close to a four-year high. Analysts said
Wall Street will likely stay around current levels through
options expiration on Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended down 7.43
points, or 0.06 percent, at 13,164.71. The S&P 500 Index
closed up 1.57 points, or 0.11 percent, at 1,405.50. The Nasdaq
Composite Index finished up 13.95 points, or 0.46
percent, at 3,030.93.
Top European shares closed 0.11 percent lower at
1,100.74 points, while the global MSCI index
ended 0.09 percent lower at 322.73, just 1 point below its
highest level set on Tuesday.
The uncertainty over the timing of more central bank
stimulus spurred selling in U.S. Treasuries and German Bunds.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose to 1.8103
percent, the highest level since May 16, according to Reuters
data. The 10-year yield broke above its 100-day moving average
on Tuesday, a move that portended yields might rise further.
"The lack of bad news means that the path of least
resistance is for higher yields," said Ira Jersey, interest rate
strategist with Credit Suisse in New York.
German Bund futures fell 95 basis points to 141.48,
the lowest level since July 3.
Higher U.S. bond yields helped boost the U.S dollar against
the yen. The greenback was last up 0.19 percent at 78.87
yen after touching 79.04 yen, a one-month high.
In line with the sell-off in stocks and lingering concerns
about Europe's economy, the euro was down 0.28 percent at
$1.2286 after hitting a session low of $1.2262 earlier.
In commodities trading, tensions in the Middle East and
supply concerns pushed up oil prices to their highest levels in
three months, with worries that Israel could launch an attack on
Iran in the coming months.
U.S. inventories of crude oil measured by the Energy
Information Administration dropped by 3.7 million barrels,
greater than a forecast drop of 1.7 million, which pointed to
tight supply on either side of the Atlantic.
Brent crude futures rose $2.19, or 1.92 percent, to
$116.22 a barrel, while U.S. oil futures settled up 90
cents, or 0.96 percent, at $94.33 a barrel.
Gold rose nearly $6, or 0.36 percent, at $1,603.80 an
ounce after dipping to a near two-week low on Tuesday.