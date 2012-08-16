* Wall Street rises on light volume, S&P holds above 1,400
* Dollar turns negative after jobless, housing data
* Benchmark U.S. yields slip from three-month highs
* Oil holds near 3-month highs on supply concerns
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 16 World shares rose to near 3-1/2
month highs o n T hursday, following hints that global growth
engine China is eyeing new support for its economy, while mildly
disappointing U.S. data weakened the dollar.
Investors were heartened by comments from German Chancellor
Angela Merkel that appeared to back the European Central bank's
efforts to fight the euro zone crisis.
"The decline in Spanish yields off of that has been a big
boon to the market," said Michael James, senior trader at
regional investment bank Wedbush Morgan in Los Angeles.
A small unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims and a
surprise drop in housing starts renewed expectations the Federal
Reserve would engage in a third round of large-scale bond
purchases, dubbed QE3, to help the sluggish economy, spurring a
rebound in safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds.
A report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve also signaled
business contraction in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region in August,
though it was milder than in July.
"We are still pricing in QE3," said Ellis Phifer, senior
market analyst at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "If the
numbers are bad, stimulus will be closer."
Other markets were holding in recent ranges as traders await
possible policy action from U.S., European and Chinese central
bankers.
"The markets in aggregate are in neutral right now," said
Lawrence Creatura, co-portfolio manager of the Federated Clover
Small Value Fund in Rochester, New York.
Oil prices held near 3-month highs on worries about possible
supply disruption from tension in the Middle East and a sharp
drop in U.S. inventories.
Gold prices hovered above $1,600 an ounce on hopes of
central bank stimulus, but somewhat encouraging U.S. economic
data pared expectations any such moves might happen soon.
On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index
managed to hold above 1,400 point mark, close to a four-year
high. Analysts said stocks will likely stay around current
levels through options expiration on Friday.
At midday, the Dow Jones industrial average was up
69.50 points, or 0.53 percent, at 13,234.28. The Standard &
Poor's 500 Index was up 7.96 points, or 0.57 percent, at
1,413.49. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 24.34
points, or 0.80 percent, at 3,055.27.
Among big movers, Cisco Systems rose nearly 8
percent to $18.70 a share after the world's largest network
equipment market reported better-than-expected results and
raised its dividend.
"Cisco shed some light on the future. It shows a bit more
optimism," said Federated's Creatura.
Developments at several top U.S. companies, however, kept a
lid on gains.
Wal-Mart Stores, the world's No. 1 retailer, said
its full-year results may miss Wall Street expectations as
growth slows in international markets. Its stock fell 3.3
percent to $71.97.
Shares of Facebook, the world's biggest Internet
social network, lost 6 percent as a lockup period that prevented
some insider sales came to an end. They last traded at $19.95,
down 48 percent from the $38 IPO price.
Still, the overall U.S. stock market showed resilience,
lifting the global MSCI index by 0.61 percent to
324.70 points, a level last seen on May 4.
Top European shares erased early losses, rising
0.24 percent to 1,103.36.
In the currency market, the dollar turned lower against most
major currencies after the latest data on U.S. jobless claims
and home construction. The dollar index was 0.32 percent
lower at 82.37.
The euro stemmed its recent slide against the
greenback, rising 0.58 percent to $1.2359.
Hopes of additional ECB interest rate cuts were kept alive
by euro zone data confirming that inflation - the ECB's main
focus - remained steady in July. It came two days after reports
showed the bloc's economy sliding back toward recession.
The modest uptick on expectations of further central bank
stimulus briefly revived some appetite for bonds, lowering their
yields. But demand for Treasuries and Bunds faded as stock
markets advanced to session highs.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 3/32
in price, yielding 1.8259 percent. The yield touched a
three-month high of 1.8572 percent earlier, according to Reuters
data.
German Bund futures rose 33 basis points to 141.74
after hitting their lowest level since July 2 earlier.
In commodity trading, Brent crude futures for October
delivery were 30 cents higher at $114.61 a barrel, while
U.S. oil futures were 95 cents higher at $95.28 a barrel.
Gold rose for a second day, up 0.77 percent at
$1,615.21 an ounce.