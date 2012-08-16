* Wall Street rises on light volume, S&P holds above 1,400
* Germany's Merkel remarks raised hopes on ECB aid
* Cisco's results boost stocks, Wal-Mart, Facebook weigh
* Dollar turns negative after jobless, housing data
* Benchmark U.S. yields slip from three-month highs
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 16 World shares rose to near
3-1/2-month highs on Thursday after supportive comments from
Germany on the European Central Bank's efforts to contain the
region's debt crisis, while disappointing U.S. data weakened
the dollar.
Investors were heartened by comments from German Chancellor
Angela Merkel who said ECB President Mario Draghi's declarations
last month to do whatever was necessary to save the euro were
"completely in line" with the approach taken by European
leaders.
Merkel's remarks raised the prospects the ECB might soon buy
the sovereign debt of Spain, Italy and other debt-laden euro
zone members whose high borrowing costs could become crippling.
Her comments sent Spanish bond yields to a one-month low.
"The decline in Spanish yields off of that has been a big
boon to the market," said Michael James, senior trader at
regional investment bank Wedbush Morgan in Los Angeles.
A small unexpected rise in U.S. jobless claims and a
surprise drop in housing starts renewed expectations the Federal
Reserve would engage in a third round of large-scale bond
purchases, dubbed QE3, to help the sluggish economy, spurring a
rebound in safe-haven U.S. and German government bonds.
A report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve also signaled
business contraction in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region in August,
though it was milder than in July.
"We are still pricing in QE3," said Ellis Phifer, senior
market analyst at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee. "If the
numbers are bad, stimulus will be closer."
Other markets were holding in recent ranges as traders await
possible policy action from U.S., European and Chinese central
bankers.
"The markets in aggregate are in neutral right now," said
Lawrence Creatura, co-portfolio manager of the Federated Clover
Small Value Fund in Rochester, New York.
Oil prices held near 3-month highs on worries about possible
supply disruption from tension in the Middle East and a sharp
drop in U.S. inventories.
Gold prices hovered above $1,600 an ounce on hopes of
central bank stimulus, but somewhat encouraging U.S. economic
data pared expectations any such moves might happen soon.
On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index
managed to hold above 1,400, close to a four-year high. Analysts
said stocks will likely stay around current levels through
options expiration on Friday.
In early afternoon trading, the Dow Jones industrial average
was up 82.55 points, or 0.63 percent, at 13,247.33. The
S&P 500 Index was up 9.47 points, or 0.67 percent, at
1,415.00. The Nasdaq Composite Index was up 30.41
points, or 1.00 percent, at 3,061.34.
Among big movers, Cisco Systems rose 9.5 percent to
$19.00 a share after the world's largest network equipment
market reported better-than-expected results and raised its
dividend.
"Cisco shed some light on the future. It shows a bit more
optimism," said Federated's Creatura.
Developments at a couple of top U.S. companies, however,
kept a lid on gains.
Wal-Mart Stores, the world's No. 1 retailer, said
its full-year results may miss Wall Street expectations as
growth slows in international markets. Its stock fell 2.97
percent to $72.24.
Shares of Facebook, the world's biggest Internet
social network, lost 4.76 percent as a lockup period that
prevented some insider sales came to an end. They last traded at
$20.19, down 47 percent from the $38 IPO price.
Still, the overall U.S. stock market showed resilience,
lifting the global MSCI index by 0.76 percent to
325.19 points, a level last seen on May 4.
Top European shares erased early losses, closing up
0.33 percent at 1,104.37.
In the currency market, the dollar turned lower against most
major currencies after the latest data on U.S. jobless claims
and home construction. The dollar index was 0.36 percent
lower at 82.35.
Merkel's remarks stemmed the euro's recent slide
against the greenback, rising 0.63 percent to $1.2365.
Hopes of additional ECB interest rate cuts were kept alive
by euro zone data confirming that inflation - the ECB's main
focus - remained steady in July. It came two days after reports
showed the bloc's economy sliding back toward recession.
The modest uptick on expectations of further central bank
stimulus briefly revived some appetite for bonds, lowering their
yields. But demand for Treasuries and Bunds faded as stock
markets advanced to their highest levels since early May.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were down 7/32
in price, yielding 1.8450 percent, just shy of a three-month
high of 1.8572 percent it hit earlier, according to Reuters
data. The 10-year yield is about 3 basis points from its 200-day
moving average. If the 200-day average were breached, the
10-year yield could test support in the 2 percent area.
German Bund futures rose 19 basis points to 141.60
after hitting their lowest level since July 2 earlier.
In commodity trading, Brent crude futures for October
delivery were 59 cents higher at $114.90 a barrel, while
U.S. oil futures were $1.16 higher at $95.49 a barrel.
Gold rose for a second day, posting its biggest rise
in almost two weeks. The bullion last traded up 0.81 percent at
$1,616.06 an ounce.