* Merkel's support for ECB action lifts investor sentiment
* European shares hit 13-month high, U.S. continues to rally
* Dollar gains vs euro, bond yields rise on improved
sentiment
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 17 Global shares rose and the
dollar advanced o n F riday as apparent support from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel for European Central Bank intervention
to calm the euro zone's debt troubles helped buoy investor
sentiment.
Stocks on Wall Street edged higher and top European stocks
hit a 13-month high on speculation that euro zone policymakers
might be closer to resolving their differences and work closely
to tackle the more than two-year-old debt crisis.
Merkel on Thursday said comments by ECB President Mario
Draghi, who recently outlined conditional plans to buy bonds of
troubled euro zone governments, were "completely in line" with
European leaders and urged the bloc to move swiftly toward a
closer integration of fiscal policies.
European shares were on track for their best weekly run in
seven years, while the broad S&P 500 index extended a rally that
has pushed it to a more than four-month peak.
"It's all about Europe and Merkel's comments coming out,
which appeared to support Draghi," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief
investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont. "Unless the German constitutional court does
something outrageous, we may be moving in the right direction
here - at least in the short term."
Germany's constitutional court is expected to deliver a
ruling on Sept. 12 on the euro zone's permanent rescue fund,
before which Berlin cannot ratify the treaty on it.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.71 points,
or 0.07 percent, at 13,258.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.30 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,415.81. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.25 points, or 0.11
percent, at 3,065.64.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.5 percent at
1,109.43 points, while world stocks were were
flat at 325.20.
The dollar hit a five-week high versus the yen, while the
euro fell to a session low against the greenback after a survey
showed U.S. consumer sentiment picking up in early August to its
highest in three months.
The dollar hit its highest since mid-July at 79.53 yen
and last traded at 79.52, up 0.25 percent on the day.
The euro fell as low as $1.2306 and last traded at
$1.2317, down 0.3 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
A preliminary reading of the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan consumer sentiment survey showed its highest level
since May at 73.6 from 72.3 in July, topping economists'
forecasts for a slight uptick to 72.4.
"Consumers are feeling a little better about the current
economy, though a little more concerned about the outlook.
Current conditions are at the highest level in about three
years. That's encouraging," said Gary Thayer, chief macro
strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries edged down from three-month highs
but remained at the upper end of a recent trading range as
investors lowered bets the Federal Reserve will launch a new
bond purchase program when it meets next month.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
7/32 in price to yield 1.8087 percent.
Brent crude oil fell to around $114 after the United States
said it was considering the possible release of oil reserves to
dampen prices and Israel's president spoke out against a lone
Israeli attack on Iran.
Brent crude was down $1.57 to a low of $113.70 a
barrel. U.S. crude oil was up 25 cents at $95.85 a
barrel.