* Merkel's support for ECB action again lifts investor
sentiment
* European shares hit 13-month high, U.S. continues to rally
* Dollar gains vs euro, bond yields rise on improved
sentiment
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 17 Global shares edged higher and
the dollar rose on Friday after apparent support from German
Chancellor Angela Merkel for European Central Bank intervention
to calm the euro zone's debt troubles helped buoy investor
sentiment for a second day.
U.S. stocks rose only slightly, but a key European index hit
a 13-month high on speculation euro zone policy-makers might be
closer to resolving their differences and working closely to
tackle the more than two-year-old debt crisis.
Merkel's comments on Thursday that ECB President Mario
Draghi, who recently outlined conditional plans to buy bonds of
troubled euro zone governments, were "completely in line" with
European leaders came only shortly before the close of European
markets.
Speaking in Ottawa, Merkel urged the bloc to move swiftly
toward a closer integration of fiscal policies.
"It's all about Europe and Merkel's comments coming out,
which appeared to support Draghi," said Paul Mendelsohn, chief
investment strategist at Windham Financial Services in
Charlotte, Vermont. "Unless the German constitutional court does
something outrageous, we may be moving in the right direction
here - at least in the short term."
Germany's constitutional court is expected to deliver a
ruling on Sept. 12 on the euro zone's permanent rescue fund,
before which Berlin cannot ratify the treaty on it.
European shares notched their best weekly run in seven years
on Friday. The broad S&P 500 was less than 0.1 percent higher
after posting its biggest gain in two weeks on Thursday, buoyed
by Merkel's comments and as economic data just beat economists'
expectations.
A gauge of U.S. consumer sentiment rose to its highest level
since May.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 8.71 points,
or 0.07 percent, at 13,258.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 0.30 points, or 0.02 percent, at 1,415.81. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 3.25 points, or 0.11
percent, at 3,065.64.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index closed up 0.5 percent at
1,109.53 points. The index earlier touched a 13-month high at
1,109.95 points. Benchmark indexes of Spain and Italy, the two
euro zone countries at the top of radar screens on worries over
the debt crisis, led regional gains, with Spain's Ibex 35
rising 1.9 percent and Italy's FTSE MIB rising
1.3 percent.
World stocks as measured by MSCI's all-country world equity
index rose 0.1 percent at 325.43.
The euro extended losses versus the dollar after the Thomson
Reuters/University of Michigan consumer sentiment survey rose to
its highest level in three months in early August as sales at
retailers and low mortgage rates spurred Americans to boost
their buying plans.
The euro fell below $1.23 to hit a global session
low of $1.2287. It last traded at $1.2311, down 0.3 percent on
the day, according to Reuters data.
The dollar hit its highest level against the yen since
mid-July at 79.57 yen and last traded at 79.54, up 0.3
percent on the day.
A preliminary reading of the Thomson Reuters/University of
Michigan consumer sentiment survey it hit the highest level
since May, at 73.6 from 72.3 in July, topping economists'
forecasts for a slight uptick to 72.4.
"Consumers are feeling a little better about the current
economy, though a little more concerned about the outlook.
Current conditions are at the highest level in about three
years. That's encouraging," said Gary Thayer, chief macro
strategist at Wells Fargo Advisors in St. Louis.
Yields on U.S. Treasuries edged down from three-month highs
but remained at the upper end of a recent trading range as
investors lowered bets the Federal Reserve will launch a new
bond purchase program when it meets next month.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
9/32 in price to yield 1.8035 percent.
Brent crude oil fell to around $114 after the United States
said it was considering the possible release of oil reserves to
dampen prices and Israel's president spoke out against a lone
Israeli attack on Iran.
Brent crude futures for October delivery fell more than 1
percent on talk of possible releases of U.S. strategic petroleum
reserves and expectations that North Sea output will rebound
after September production is curbed by maintenance.
Brent crude was down $1.55 to a low of $113.72 a
barrel. U.S. crude oil was up 9 cents at $95.69 a barrel.