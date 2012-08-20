* Global shares edge down after ECB rebuffs bond limit talk
* Euro falls against dollar, yen
* Oil prices also retreat after initially trading higher
* Oil prices supported by tight North Sea supplies
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 20 Global shares and the euro
slipped on Monday after the European Central Bank sought to
squash speculation about potential market intervention to
contain the euro zone debt crisis, dashing recent investor
enthusiasm for risk.
German magazine Der Spiegel said over the weekend that the
ECB was considering buying debt issued by euro zone countries if
their interest rates rose too high, but a bank spokesman said it
was misleading to report on decisions that still had not been
taken.
Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, also on Monday
reiterated its opposition to bond purchases and a spokesman for
the German finance ministry said it was not aware of any plans
for the ECB to target bond spreads.
Global stock markets have had a recent strong run on hopes
that a plan being drawn up by the ECB, which oversees price
stability in the 17 countries that use the euro, could help the
currency bloc control the two-year-old debt crisis.
Stocks on Wall Street edged lower, while the FTSEurofirst
300 index of top European shares retreated about 0.7
percent to 1102.49.
MSCI's all-country world stock index fell
0.3 percent, and its emerging market index about 0.2
percent.
European shares initially rose on the Der Spiegel report
that the ECB is considering setting interest rate thresholds for
the purchase of euro zone sovereign debt, a move that would
discourage speculation.
"We are fishing in the fog at the moment so we need to see
some more of the meat regarding the ECB's plans," said
Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein, equities strategist at Germany's
Postbank.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 39.87
points, or 0.30 percent, at 13,235.33. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 5.50 points, or 0.39 percent, at 1,412.66.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 14.48 points, or
0.47 percent, at 3,062.11.
The euro fell to $1.2328, down 0.1 percent on the
day, and was off about 0.3 percent against the yen at 97.80.
The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.01 percent at
82.538.
The euro's slide is expected to be limited, with the chance
of the ECB taking action once the summer holiday season ends
leaving investors wary of aggressively selling the currency.
"There are back and forth comments regarding ECB actions
keeping the euro under pressure," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "All of
this is taking place against the subdued late summer trading
backdrop so I wouldn't read too much into any of this."
U.S. Treasury debt pared early losses to trade slightly
higher, with yields touching session lows as weakness in stocks
bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S. government debt.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were trading
3/32 higher in price to yield 1.81 percent,
Oil prices also retreated slightly. Brent for October
fell 16 cents at $113.55 a barrel.
U.S. light sweet crude oil fell 79 cents to $95.22 a
barrel.