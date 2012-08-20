* ECB plays down Der Spiegel report on bond limits
* Apple most valuable US company ever as shares hit record
* Euro trades near break-even, as do Treasury prices
* Oil prices settle slightly lower after initial gains
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Aug 20 Global shares slid and the euro
wavered on Monday after the European Central Bank sought to
squash speculation about the form of market intervention to
contain the euro zone debt crisis, damping investor enthusiasm
for risk.
German magazine Der Spiegel said over the weekend that the
ECB was considering buying debt issued by member countries if
their interest rates became too elevated, but a bank spokesman
said it was misleading to report on yet-to-be decided matters.
Germany's central bank, the Bundesbank, also on Monday
reiterated its opposition to bond purchases, and a spokesman for
the German Finance Ministry said it was not aware of any plans
for the ECB to target bond spreads.
A recent rally in global equities last week pushed the
FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares to a
13-month peak and lifted the S&P 500 to nearly four-year highs
on hopes the ECB would finally cap the two-year-old debt crisis.
Wall Street pared earlier losses to trade only slightly
lower late in the session, though the S&P 500 remained near a
four-year high.
Apple Inc powered to an all-time high, and the rise
in its market capitalization to more than $623 billion made it
the most valuable public company of all time. The shares hit a
record high of $664.85 before easing slightly to trade up 2.5
percent at $664.07.
The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.41
points, or 0.03 percent, at 13,271.79. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index was down 1.13 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,417.03.
The Nasdaq Composite Index was down 4.95 points, or 0.16
percent, at 3,071.64.
Facebook Inc, meanwhile, plumbed a new low of $18.75,
less than half its IPO value of $38 a share, before rebounding
to trade up 4.25 percent at $19.86.
In Europe, the FTSEurofirst 300 closed down 0.5 percent at
1,104.86 points.
MSCI's all-country world stock index and its
emerging market index both were off about 0.1 percent.
European shares initially rose on the Der Spiegel report
that the ECB is considering setting interest rate thresholds for
the purchase of euro zone sovereign debt, a move that would
discourage speculation.
"We are fishing in the fog at the moment so we need to see
some more of the meat regarding the ECB's plans," said
Heinz-Gerd Sonnenschein, equities strategist at Germany's
Postbank.
Spanish sovereign bonds rallied as traders focused on the
prospect of the ECB's intervention in debt markets to help
contain the borrowing costs of troubled sovereign debtors.
Investor optimism has improved in recent weeks, said Bruce
Bittles, chief investment strategist at Baird, saying that
"could be problematic given that sentiment is approaching
extreme optimism at a time when the seasonal headwinds begin to
surface."
The euro traded near break-even at $1.2345.
The U.S. Dollar Index was down 0.2 percent at 82.468.
The euro's slide is expected to be limited, with the chance
of the ECB taking action once the summer holiday season ends
leaving investors wary of aggressively selling the currency.
"There are back and forth comments regarding ECB actions
keeping the euro under pressure," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "All of
this is taking place against the subdued late summer trading
backdrop so I wouldn't read too much into any of this."
U.S. Treasury prices also see-sawed near break-even as
weakness in stocks bolstered the safe-haven appeal of U.S.
government debt.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was
down 1/32 in price to yield 1.8157 percent.
Oil prices also retreated, even though Brent pared losses to
briefly rebound at one point, supported by curbs on North Sea
output.
Brent for October delivery settled down 1 cent at
$113.70 a barrel.
U.S. light sweet crude oil fell 4 cents to settle at
$95.97 a barrel.