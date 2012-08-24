* U.S., European shares rebound on ECB talk
* ECB mulls setting target bands for bond yields-sources
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, Aug 24 U.S. stocks rose and the euro
bounced off lows against the U.S. dollar on Friday after sources
said the European Central Bank is considering setting yield band
targets under a new bond-buying program.
Shares had earlier come under pressure on renewed worries
about Greece and uncertainty over how Europe will attempt to
bring down Spain's borrowing costs. Speculation has grown in
recent weeks that the ECB will soon start buying Spanish and
Italian bonds.
The ECB is considering setting yield band targets under a
new bond-buying program to allow it to keep its strategy
shielded and avoid speculators trying to cash in, central bank
sources told Reuters on Friday.
Setting a band is an option gaining favor among central
bankers, but the decision would not be made before the ECB's
Sept. 6 policy meeting, the sources said.
It wasn't clear how wide the band would or how the ECB would
decide when to intervene in the bond markets to bring down
borrowing costs.
In recent sales of sovereign debt, Italy and Spain have been
hit with crippling borrowing costs.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 81.13 points,
or 0.62 percent, at 13,138.59. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 7.06 points, or 0.50 percent, at 1,409.14. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 16.65 points, or 0.55
percent, at 3,070.05.
The MSCI global stock index was little
changed at 324.47 points.
Germany and France want Greece to stay in the euro zone but
Athens must meet its commitments, German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said after meeting Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
Friday's U.S. economic data gave mixed signals about whether
the Fed would act soon to bolster the stalled economic recovery.
New orders for long-lasting U.S. manufactured goods surged
in July, but a gauge of planned business spending decline for a
second straight month, pointing to slowing growth in
manufacturing.
Hopes for economic stimulus had grown after minutes from the
Fed's latest meeting showed policymakers might deliver another
round of stimulus "fairly soon" unless the economy improves
considerably.
"There is some volatility at the core, but the overall
feeling is that the economy is still trending in the right
direction," said Ravi Bharadwaj, market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington. "For now, based on the string
of reports we've had so far, there doesn't seem to be a need of
further quantitative easing from the Fed."
European shares rose 0.2 percent to 1091.06 points.
The euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.2542, off a session
low of $1.2481.