* U.S. manufacturing shrinks for third straight month

* ECB bond-buying hopes cut Spanish and Italian bond yields

* U.S. markets reopen after long holiday weekend

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, Sept 4 Global stocks fell on Tuesday as data showed U.S. manufacturing shrank at the sharpest clip in more than three years last month, adding to evidence the euro zone debt crisis is taking a harsh toll on the world economy.

Though Spanish and Italian yields fell on expectations the European Central Bank could buy more bonds to stem the effects of the crisis, other markets took a more cautious approach, with the euro falling against the dollar.

The U.S. manufacturing data, along with a separate report showing U.S. construction spending fell in July by the most in a year, fueled concerns that the U.S. economy continues to struggle.

"What people saw with today's U.S. ISM and the manufacturing data in Asia and Europe yesterday is that the global economy is still slowing down. In particular, cyclical stocks are pretty weak today," said Peter Boockvar, equity strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.

The disappointing data come just days before Friday's key nonfarm payrolls report, which could shed light on the state of the faltering U.S. job market.

Should that report also prove weak, the Federal Reserve could embark on another round of bond buying, or quantitative easing, to prop up the U.S. economy, the world's biggest.

Those expectations got a boost last week when Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke left the door wide open to a further easing of monetary policy, saying the stagnation in the U.S. labor market was a "grave concern," though he stopped short of immediate promises.

The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 82.02 points, or 0.63 percent, to 13,008.82. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 6.00 points, or 0.43 percent, to 1,400.58. The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 8.77 points, or 0.29 percent, to 3,058.20.

The euro also slid against the dollar, dropping to $1.2561 , having risen as high as $1.2627 earlier in the session.

Investors were also eyeing possible action across the Atlantic from the European Central Bank, with hopes for more bond buys from the ECB helping drive Spanish and Italian bond yields to multi-week lows.

Spanish two-year yields dropped to 3.038 percent, the lowest since early April, while their Italian counterparts fell to 2.43 percent, the lowest since late March.

The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was down 10/32 in price to yield 1.5824 percent.

The ECB is expected to unveil a new debt-purchasing plan to tackle the region's debt crisis at a policy meeting on Thursday, when it may also cut interest rates as the 17-nation euro area heads toward a recession.

Mario Draghi, the ECB's president, told European lawmakers on Monday that buying short-term sovereign debt did not breach any European Union rules, which investors took as a sign the bank would resume buying short-dated Spanish and Italian bonds.

"Markets are taking a bit of confidence from Draghi, who apparently indicated that purchases of up to three years maturity wouldn't be in contravention of EU policies on financing of sovereigns," said Brian Barry, a strategist at Investec.

Still, European equity investors have turned more cautious over the impact of the ECB plan, having enjoyed a strong rally since Draghi pledged on July 26 to do "whatever it takes" to protect the euro from the crisis.

The weak U.S. data also knocked European shares, adding to market uncertainty.

The FTSEurofirst 300 ended down 1.1 percent at 1,079.12, albeit in thin trading volume of just 62 percent of the 90-day daily average.

"If the ECB disappoints, the reaction would be on the negative side. But I don't expect a dramatic sell-off as focus will shift to other events," said Christian Stocker, equity strategist at UniCredit.

The MSCI world equity index, which gained late last week on renewed hopes of more monetary stimulus by the Federal Reserve, was down 0.7 percent at 320.60.

Oil prices fell as concerns about slowing economic growth and curbed demand for petroleum countered hopes for more monetary stimulus from central banks in the United States and Europe.

Front-month Brent crude futures were down 1.25 percent to $114.33 a barrel. U.S. crude futures were down 1.15 percent to $95.36 a barrel from Friday's settlement.

"You need to see demand coming through," said Michael Hewson, a markets analyst at CMC Markets in London. "And the only way you are going to get demand growth is if oil prices fall. Any upside in oil is going to be limited."