* Euro jumps on report ECB plans unlimited but sterilised
bond buying
* Growth worries counter ECB hopes in European share markets
* Oil and gold dip but supported by talk of central bank
action
* Iron ore and steel prices hit fresh lows
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 5 The euro rose on Wednesday but
major stockmarkets were steady after media reports suggested the
European Central Bank may buy unlimited amounts of short-term
government debt to ease the region's financial crisis.
Markets have been expecting ECB President Mario Draghi to
unveil a bold plan at a policy meeting on Thursday, and a report
from Bloomberg, which suggested the purchases of the debt of
some eurozone countries could be unlimited, dispelled some
recent scepticism about the scale of the programme.
The European Central Bank may also be ready to waive
seniority status on government bonds it buys under the new
programme which would mean investors would not rank lower in any
restructuring of euro zone sovereign debt.
The ECB said in August it would start buying Spanish and
Italian government bonds again to ease pressure on those
countries' borrowing costs, but only if they first sought help
from the euro zone's rescue fund and met strict conditions.
The news helped pushed down yields on Spanish and Italian
bonds but stocks in European and U.S. markets struggled to make
headway as the ECB would likely "sterilize" its bond buying by
taking interest-bearing deposits from banks every week matching
the amount spent on the bonds.
After a rally in stocks in Europe and the U.S. over the
summer, traders also feared the markets had already priced in
any ECB move and would take profits when the news was announced
on Thursday.
"Even if the ECB comes with some kind of bond-buying program
and the Fed announces some form of additional stimulus, I think
there's a pretty good chance that the market will sell that
news," said James Dailey, portfolio manger at TEAM Asset
Strategy fund in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
The euro, which had been down 0.15 percent at $1.2550
, jumped to $1.26 after the report, closer to Friday's
two-month peak of $1.26378.
European shares initially extended their gains on the report
before settling up 0.2 percent at 1081.15 points,
though the blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.2
percent.
"The ECB's bond buying plan is welcome, but you can't wax a
car and hope it fixes the engine. Europe needs structural
changes," said Manish Singh at Crossbridge Capital in a note.
Wariness over the ECB plans was in evidence on Wall Street,
where the Dow Jones industrial average gained just 0.1
percent at the start of trading to 13,045, while the broader
Standard & Poor's 500 Index dropped 0.05 percent to
1,404.20 points.
The growing likelihood of ECB action to ease the current
stresses in the European debt market had already curtailed
demand for safe-haven German bonds at an auction of new 10-year
paper earlier in the day.
The German Finance Agency, which managed the debt sale, only
received bids from investors worth 3.93 billion euros ($4.9
billion) for the 5 billion of bonds it wanted to sell.
Analysts said demand might have been affected by the heavy
supply elsewhere in the euro zone as the Netherlands was selling
a three-year dollar-denominated bond, while triple-A rated
Austria also sold bonds on Tuesday.
"(The auction) probably reflects the sheer volume of
competing 10-year core supply both last week and this week, and
of course the ECB event risk," said Credit Agricole rate
strategist Peter Chatwell.
GROWTH GRIM
Beyond the ECB plans, investors were also awaiting Friday's
monthly U.S. Labor Dept employment report for August and the
Federal Reserve policy meeting next week.
A weaker-than-expected jobs report could bolster
expectations of more quantitative easing by the Federal Reserve,
after Fed chairman Bernanke expressed concern about the labor
market at the Jackson Hole, Wyoming conference last weekend.
Investors remain concerned about a global slowdown in
manufacturing activity as reported by purchasing managers
indices (PMIs) in China, the euro zone and the U.S. this week.
Earlier Wednesday purchasing managers indices also showed
slowing activity in the service sector in China and Europe.
A Reuters poll published last month predicted the euro zone
would contract 0.2 percent in the three months to September.
COMMODITIES SLIDE
The business surveys have added weight to growing fears in
the commodity markets that demand is set to wane.
The prices of iron ore and steel have fallen dramatically on
signs of slowing activity in China, though the slowdown has
renewed hopes for central bank policy easing.
Iron ore prices, which have dropped 36 percent since early
July, were below $90 a tonne , their weakest level
since October 2009.
Steel futures hit an all-time low on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange, with further falls expected.
In oil markets the growth worries pushed Brent crude
under $114 a barrel on Wednesday, and U.S. crude futures
slid 15 cents to $95.15.
Gold, which would benefit if lower growth prompts central
banks into action, edged down 0.2 percent to $1,690.70 an ounce
but is still trading near a six-month high.