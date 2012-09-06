* U.S. SP500 at 4-year high, euro zone shares at 6-month
high
* Euro sees 2 month high
* Spanish, Italian yields fall, US Treasury yields jump
By Edward Krudy
NEW YORK, Sept 6 Stocks in the U.S. and Europe
soared and the euro rose on Thursday after the European Central
Bank announced a bond-buying program to deal with the euro
zone's debt crisis.
ECB President Mario Draghi largely confirmed market
expectations for potentially unlimited purchases of short dated
bonds of countries implementing approved fiscal austerity
programs and also said the central bank would legally rank
equally with private investors buying the same bonds.
Draghi justified the plan on the grounds that it would help
the central bank's monetary policy complement economic
restructuring by euro zone governments and restore economic
growth.
Spanish and Italian bond yields fell, while U.S. Treasury
and German bund yields jumped as the need for safe-haven
investments fell with the ECB plan seen reducing the risk of a
euro zone break up.
"Draghi with his debt purchase details this morning will
move Europe from a bad to a good equilibrium," said Chris
Rupkey, financial economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in
New York.
The U.S. Dow Jones industrial average was up 217.11
points, or 1.66 percent, at 13,264.59 late afternoon in New
York. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index was up 26.43
points, or 1.88 percent, at 1,429.87, its highest level in four
years.
The rise in U.S. stocks was helped by reports showing
American companies added staff in August at the fastest clip in
five months and an improvement in service sector employment. A
third report showed new claims for jobless benefits fell last
week to the lowest level in a month.
The data was the latest to hint U.S. economic growth may be
recovering, and it raised chances the government's more
comprehensive monthly jobs report on Friday could be stronger
than economists expect.
"Today's U.S. reports all beat expectations to put a
positive spin on the risks as we approach Friday's U.S. jobs
data," said Michael Englund, chief economist at Action Economics
in Boulder, Colorado.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 2.4
percent to 1,104.76, with trading volume hitting a three-month
high at 285 million shares.
The euro hit a two-month peak against the U.S. dollar in
choppy trading after the ECB unveiled its plan to contain the
euro zone debt crisis.
In late afternoon trading Thursday, the euro was
around $1.2640, after seeing a high around $1.2650. The euro's
gains were tempered after the Draghi said the ECB had cut its
growth forecast for the euro zone.
The euro zone economy will probably contract more than
previously expected this year, according to new ECB staff
forecasts, which also raised the bank's outlook for inflation
for 2012/2013.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields fell to 6.1
percent, a level not seen since June 11, while two-year bonds
fell 10 basis points to 3.07 percent.
Spain sold 3.5 billion euros of shorter term debt and France
shifted 7.98 billion euros of five-, 10- and 15-year bonds,
with both auctions resulting in lower yields than at previous
sales.
Italian 10-year yields fell to 5.32 percent.
German 10-year Bund yields were up 8 basis
points at 1.5 percent on Thursday as the need for safe haven
inestments diminished.
U.S. Treasuries yields rose on as traders upped bets that
the rise in monthly payrolls in the government's report due
Friday would be above expectations while the news from the ECB
was also supportive.
Benchmark 10-year note prices were last down
23/32 in price to yield 1.68 percent, up from 1.60 percent late
on Wednesday. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-30/32 in
price to yield 2.80 percent, up from 2.71 percent.