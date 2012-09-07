* U.S. jobs growth for August below expectations
* Gold, U.S. Treasuries soar on U.S. jobs data
* European stocks hold up after ECB news Thursday
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Sept 7 The U.S. dollar dropped sharply
on Friday and gold prices jumped to a six-month high as news of
anemic U.S. jobs growth spurred investor bets that the Federal
Reserve will embark on another round of monetary stimulus for
the world's biggest economy, perhaps as soon as next week.
Safe-haven U.S. Treasuries also soared on the disappointing
August jobs data, while yields for Spanish and Italian
government debt extended their slide to multi-month lows after
the European Central Bank on Thursday announced plans to combat
the region's three-year-old debt crisis by buying sovereign
debt.
The prospects for ECB action supported the euro early in the
session, the currency extended its gains after the U.S. Labor
Department reported nonfarm payrolls increased by 96,000 in
August, well below forecasts for 125,000 new jobs.
The Federal Reserve holds a two-day policy meeting starting
on Wednesday, and financial markets will be keenly awaiting the
U.S. central bank's statement issued on Thursday and a media
briefing by Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"This weak employment report, in jobs, wages, hours worked
and participation is probably the last piece the Fed needs
before launching another round of quantitative easing next
week," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
Worldwide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
"QE will boost equities, damage the dollar and do little for
the economy, but what else can an activist Fed do?"
The U.S. dollar fell 0.94 percent to 80.28 against a basket
of major currencies. The euro touched around a
four-month high against the dollar of $1.2806 before paring
gains to trade at $1.2785. Against the Swiss franc the common
currency rose to its highest level in eight months. U.S. gold
futures jumped to $1,739.70, the highest since late
February.
U.S. stocks seesawed as investors weighed the chances for
more quantitative easing from the Fed, which would pump money
into the economy to try to boost growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average dropped 8.47 points,
or 0.06 percent, to 13,283.53. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
gained 4.12 points, or 0.29 percent, to 1,436.24. The
Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 1.20 points, or 0.04
percent, to 3,134.61. On Thursday, U.S. stocks soared to four
year highs helped by the news from the euro zone.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up 9/32, with
the yield at 1.6438 percent, after falling sharply in price on
Thursday when the news of the ECB plan reduced the need for safe
haven bets.
"There are two main competing forces (in the market) right
now. One is the fundamental state of the economy and the other
is the belief in the power of central banks to keep risk asset
prices afloat. This week is a very good demonstration of the tug
of war that's going on," said Peter Cook, chief investment
officer at Performance Trust Investment Advisors, LLC in
Chicago.
The FTSEurofirst 300 equity index closed at
1106.72, up 0.18 percent on the day.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields slid to 5.646
percent, their lowest since early April.
The MSCI world equity index climbed 1.12
percent to 329.99. The index is back to its level of early May,
when demand was still being supported by a massive injection of
cheap three-year funds into the banking system by the ECB.
Oil prices rose in volatile trading on expectations for Fed
stimulus, even as the weak jobs data dented the outlook for
petroleum demand.
Brent crude rose 0.52 percent to $114.08 a barrel.
U.S. crude was up 0.81 percent at $96.30 a barrel.