* U.S. jobs growth for August below expectations
* Gold, U.S. Treasuries soar on U.S. jobs data
* European stocks hold up after ECB news Thursday
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Sept 7 The U.S. dollar sank against
major currencies on Friday and gold prices jumped to a six-month
high as anemic American jobs growth fueled investor bets that
the Federal Reserve will launch another round of monetary
stimulus for the world's biggest economy, perhaps as soon as
next week.
Yields on safe-haven U.S. Treasuries slumped on the
disappointing August jobs data, while yields on Spanish and
Italian government debt extended their slide to multi-month lows
after the European Central Bank on Thu rsday announced plans to
combat the region's three-year-old debt crisis by buying
sovereign bonds.
The prospects for ECB action supported the euro early in the
session, and the currency extended its gains after the U.S.
Labor Department reported nonfarm payrolls increased by 96,000
in August, well below forecasts for 125,000 new jobs.
The Federal Reserve starts a two-day policy meeting on
Wednesday, and markets will keenly await the U.S. central bank's
statement issued on Th ursday and a media briefing by Chairman
Ben Bernanke.
"This weak employment report, in jobs, wages, hours worked
and participation is probably the last piece the Fed needs
before launching another round of quantitative easing next
week," said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
Worldwide Markets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey.
"QE will boost equities, damage the dollar and do little for
the economy, but what else can an activist Fed do?"
The U.S. dollar fell 1.0 percent to 80.194 against a basket
of major currencies. The euro touched around a
four-month high against the dollar of $1.2814 before paring
gains to trade at $1.2810. Against the Swiss franc the common
currency rose to its highest level in eight months. U.S. gold
futures jumped to $1,740.80, the highest since late
February.
U.S. stocks seesawed as investors weighed the chances for
more quantitative easing from the Fed, which would pump money
into the economy to try to boost growth.
The Dow Jones industrial average ended up 14.64
points, or 0.11 percent, to 13,306.64. The Standard & Poor's 500
Index closed up 5.80 points, or 0.40 percent, to
1,437.92. The Nasdaq Composite Index gained 0.61 points,
or 0.02 percent, to 3,136.42.
"I think the market doesn't really know what to do. What I
suspect will happen is, for the rest of today and all through
Monday and Tuesday, the market is just going to probably go
sideways in anticipation of that FOMC meeting," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of active trading and derivatives
for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.
The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up
2/32, the yield at 1.6695 percent, after falling sharply in
price on Thursday when news of the ECB plan reduced the need for
safe-haven bets.
The FTSEurofirst 300 equity index closed at
1106.72, up 0.18 percent on the day.
Ten-year Spanish bond yields slid to 5.646
percent, their lowest since early April.
The MSCI world equity index climbed 1.2
percent to 330.24. The index is back to its level of early May,
when demand was still being supported by a massive injection of
cheap three-year funds into the banking system by the ECB.
Oil prices rose in volatile trading on expectations of Fed
stimulus, even as the weak jobs data dented the outlook for
petroleum demand.
U.S. crude settled up 0.93 percent at $96.42 a
barrel. Brent October crude rose 76 cents, or 0.67
percent, to settle at $114.25 a barrel.