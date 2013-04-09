* Yen's slide halts just before 100 to dollar
* BOJ action keeps global bond yields near lows
* Benign China inflation data boosts stock and commodity
sentiment
* Stocks reflect earnings expectations and China data
NEW YORK, April 9 Stocks around the world rose
on Tuesday, helped by positive Chinese economic data that
supported expectations of better corporate earnings, while the
yen snapped a three-day decline against the U.S. dollar.
A report showing benign Chinese inflation raised hopes for a
more accommodative monetary policy from China and also gave a
lift to commodities, including copper and oil.
China's annual consumer inflation cooled in March as food
prices eased from nine-month highs and producer price deflation
deepened, the data showed, leaving policymakers room to keep
monetary conditions easy and nurture a nascent recovery.
That left stocks the key focus in financial markets as the
yen struggled late in the global trading day after earlier
reversing its recent decline against both the dollar and euro.
A significant driver of the U.S. stock rally has been the
extraordinary stimulus measures from the Federal Reserve, and
investors will be looking at company forecasts to gauge whether
the fundamentals are strong enough to keep stocks climbing
higher.
"The economy is still moving in the right direction, just
less speedily than we want to see," said Andrew Wilkinson, chief
economic strategist at Miller Tabak & Co in New York.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 92.61 points,
or 0.63 percent, at 14,706.09. The Standard & Poor's 500 Index
was up 9.42 points, or 0.60 percent, at 1,572.49. The
Nasdaq Composite Index was up 22.63 points, or 0.70
percent, at 3,244.88.
Alcoa Inc, the first Dow component to release
results, reported a higher quarterly profit but
lower-than-expected revenue after the bell on Monday. Shares of
the largest U.S. aluminum producer fell 0.1 percent to $8.38.
Weak demand in Europe was a key drag on Alcoa's results, and
also hurt March sales at Volkswagen with shares in
the German carmaker dropping 2.6 percent.
Europe's FTSE Eurofirst 300 index finished up just
0.05 percent with concerns about weak first-quarter earnings
outweighing prospects for continued strong metals demand from
China.
But MSCI's world equity index, which tracks
share prices in 45 countries, was up 0.6 percent.
YEN VOLATILE
The yen remained the central trade in currency markets.
The Japanese currency weakened to 99.66 to the dollar,
according to Reuters data, the greenback's strongest level
against the yen since May 2009, before the sell-off in the yen
stalled and sent the dollar back to 98.58 yen.
Even as it happened, analysts were suggesting the yen's
advance would be temporary and it was only time before the
Japanese unit would again weaken and the dollar sail past the
100-yen mark.
"Given the breadth of yen bearishness, any reprieve would
likely encourage investors to re-establish short yen positions
at more favorable exchange rates," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington, D.C.
Late in the New York session on Tuesday, the Japanese
currency was down 0.1 percent at 99.23 yen.
The U.S. currency has still gained around 7 percent against
the yen since the Bank of Japan unveiled a massive stimulus
program Thursday involving large purchases of long-term Japanese
government bonds.
WORLD DEBT
The BOJ's bold measures have had a major impact on the
world's main debt markets, sending Japanese government yields
down sharply and spurring a search for higher-yielding assets,
which has caused yields to fall on U.S. and euro zone bonds.
"Markets are increasingly focused on the notion that larger
JGB purchases, at longer maturities, by the BOJ could push
Japanese domestic long-term investors elsewhere," said Vassili
Serebriakov, strategist at BNP Paribas in London.
However, yields on highly rated euro zone bonds moved up
from record lows as investors began to position for fresh
government debt auctions.
German 10-year bond yields were higher at 1.277 percent,
having hit 1.2 percent on Friday, their lowest
level since mid-2012 before European Central Bank President
Mario Draghi promised to do whatever it took to save the euro.
The euro rose against the yen for a fourth day, at one point,
climbing to its highest since January 2010.
U.S. government debt prices were little changed on Tuesday.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields were at 1.75 percent.
CHINA STIMULUS
The Chinese data underpinned demand for copper, which
climbed to a two-week high of $7,645.25 a tonne on the London
Metal Exchange before paring slightly to trade at
$7,628.75 a tonne, up 2.4 percent.
Crude oil also gained on the Chinese data, and a stalemate
in talks between Iran and Western nations over its nuclear
program and rising tensions on the Korean peninsula also
supported prices.
Brent rose 1.6 percent to $106.37. U.S. oil futures
rose 0.9 percent to $94.24 a barrel and